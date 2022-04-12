Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller announced at a County Commission meeting Tuesday she was retiring from the position she held for nearly a dozen years.
The commission selected County Attorney Greg Shaffer to replace her.
Before stepping into the position, Miller served as Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, executive director of the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority and deputy chief of staff of policy for former Gov. Bill Richardson, the county said in a news release. She also worked as the county’s finance director and procurement manager.
Under Miller’s leadership, the news release said, the county has achieved financial stability with healthy reserves and a AAA bond rating. She also led the county through the coronavirus pandemic, including managing
$14 million in federal CARES Act funding, and distributing
$4 million in small-business grants and
$2 million in housing assistance.
In a statement, Miller lauded the county leadership and staff. “I have been so very fortunate to be able to call myself their manager, their leader,” she said.
Shaffer, who previously was the county’s risk management director and interim deputy county manager, said in a statement, “I’m truly honored and humbled to be entrusted with this position.”
He said he hopes to build on the foundation Miller built and work with staff and elected officials “to achieve the County’s objectives and meet whatever challenges come our way.”
Shaffer was appointed by former Gov. Susana Martinez in October 2017 as a judge in the First Judicial District Court following the retirement of Judge Sarah Singleton. He served until the end of 2018 after he lost a primary race for the position that year against Maria Sanchez-Gagne.
Shaffer also served as general counsel of the state Department of Finance and Administration and deputy chief counsel for the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and his Juris Doctorate at New York University School of Law, the county said in the news release.
