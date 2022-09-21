Muller

Kim Kuuipo Muller was a chef in Santa Fe and worked at several restaurants, including the Galisteo Inn, The Compound and Izanami. She died Sept. 9 at 67.

 Courtesy photo

Kim Kuuipo Muller, a longtime chef at Santa Fe restaurants who helped further the slow-food movement here, died earlier this month in California.

Her life partner, Alissa Marquis, said Muller, 67, died Sept. 9 from complications related to skin cancer.

“Kim had a huge loving heart and made friends everywhere she went. She was kind, loyal, fierce in her devotion to her craft and always showed the highest integrity in both her relationships and her food,” Marquis said. “Her presence in the world nourished many people in many ways.”

Popular in the Community