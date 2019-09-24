Longtime Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce CEO announces resignation

The voice of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has had British tones since April 2006, when England native Simon Brackley took the reins as president and CEO.
At the time, Brackley had already lived in Santa Fe for 20 years, first joining the chamber as communications manager in 1998. A recent summer trip to visit his 94-year-old mother in England and travel in Colorado, however, got him to reevaluate his life.
“It allowed me to get some perspective,” Brackley told The New Mexican late Tuesday afternoon.
Brackley announced his resignation three weeks ago to the chamber’s executive committee but only announced it publicly Tuesday. His last day will be Oct. 31.
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was established in 1882 and now has 800 members. The chamber is the business community’s advocate in government chambers, its website says, with “the number one priority … to help member businesses grow and make Santa Fe a great place to do business.”
Just as Brackley was promoted from within to the top job, his successor will be the chamber’s vice president, Bridget Dixson, who will take over Nov. 1.
“Bridget Dixson has been a fantastic vice president and will be an even better president,” Brackley wrote in a letter to chamber members. “The chamber is in good hands.”
Brackley, 62, plans to spend more time with his mother and devote more time to his passion for travel. Nowhere did the word “retire” appear in his letter, the chamber’s news release or his interview with The New Mexican, but there was also zero mention of potential future jobs.
“It’s just time for change,” Brackley said. “I have some adventures and home projects planned, a stack of books to read, some road trips to take and I’ll finally have time to read the New Yorker all the way through.”
In 21 years at the Santa Fe chamber, Brackley built countless relationships at all levels of the community, from hundreds of small-business owners to mayors and governors.
“He has been a wonderful diplomat for the Santa Fe business community and the community at large,” said Silas Peterson, the immediate past chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. “He has done really well with balancing the need for us to improve ourselves as a business-friendly community.”
Brackley, who played a role in restoring commercial flights at the Santa Fe Regional Airport and building the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, said he had great pride for the chamber’s role in fostering Santa Fe “as a world-class destination.”
“The chamber has served as a front door for the community,” Brackley said.
Brackley, Peterson and current chamber board Chairman Jeff Szabat spoke of Brackley’s talents in building relationships.
“His relationships with elected officials have been outstanding,” Szabat said. “That takes a certain personality. It takes persistence. He was masterful at that. Those officials listened to him and we knew that. When something is important to [chamber members], he listened to us.”
“I worked effectively with elected officials,” Brackley said. “I’ve very pleased to have good communication with elected officials.”
Szabat especially noted Brackley’s role in bringing back commercial air service. The chamber was a founding member of the Fly Santa Fe — Northern New Mexico Air Alliance that landed flights to Denver, Dallas and Phoenix.
“He was very committed to it, passionate for it,” Szabat said. “He was involved in forming the group. He was putting the right people in the right slots to talk to airlines and the community.”
Brackley started grooming Dixson as his successor when she joined the chamber seven years ago.
“We didn’t have to go on a national search,” Szabat said. “She wanted it, Simon knew that, and they worked toward that. He’s been her mentor for seven years. She came in with an interest in the chamber that developed into a passion for the chamber.”
Peterson said that both Brackley and Dixson were in-house promotions.
“It’s hard to be an outsider and come in and immediately integrate with our community,” Peterson said. “Bridget is very enthusiastic and will bring a lot of energy and new ideas.”
Brackley and Dixson are both graduates of the Institute of Organizational Management and members of the Western Association of Chamber Executives. Brackley is a past board chairman of the New Mexico Chamber Executives Association and board member of New Mexico First. He was chairman of the city of Santa Fe Economic Development Review Committee and is a board member of the Northern New Mexico Air Alliance and Leadership Santa Fe.
Brackley recognized that while promoting local enterprise, Santa Fe has set a priority to “preserve our historic nature,” Peterson said.
“What he has done best is reflecting the voice of the chamber,” Peterson said. “We don’t want big industry, dirty industry. We want to protect the quality of life that attracted everyone who came here and keep the people who are already here.”