Longtime Santa Fe Chamber CEO Brackley announces resignation

Simon Brackley has resigned as president and CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, a post he has held since April 2006.
He originally joined the chamber as communications manager in 1998.
Brackley announced his resignation three weeks ago to the chamber’s executive committee but only announced it publicly Tuesday. His last day will be Oct. 31.
Just as Brackley was promoted from within to the top job, his successor will be Bridget Dixson, the chamber’s vice president.
