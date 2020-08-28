Former New Mexico state Sen. Don Kidd died Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 82, the state Republican Party said.
The longtime Republican senator from Carlsbad represented Lea, Eddy and Otero counties from 1993 to 2005 and helped pass big-ticket legislation in areas such as banking and education.
Kidd co-sponsored the state’s predatory lending law and the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship bill, according to the Republican Party.
The former senator was a banker who was president and CEO of Western Commerce Bank and a president of the New Mexico Bankers Association.
Sen. John Arthur Smith, a longtime state senator from Deming, shared news of Kidd’s passing at a legislative hearing Thursday, noting that he once co-chaired a committee with Kidd.
“He was the first one that informed me that you can always tell an expert because, No. 1, they were from out of town and they always had a briefcase,” said Smith, a Democrat. “And that was the definition of an expert from Don Kidd.”
Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle commended Kidd on Friday for helping small businesses and for his legislative work on banking and loans.
“Don was a great man and did a great job as a Senator,” Ingle, R-Portales, said in a statement. “He always wanted to do the right thing, and his constituents governed his votes.”
