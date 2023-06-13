The Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14, seen during the pandemic closure in 2020, closed permanently Monday. Jeff Branch, CEO of San Isidro Plaza owner Columbus Capital, says an eight-screen cinema could open in its place around Thanksgiving.
Movie times still lit up behind the box office at the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 were empty promises to moviegoers Monday.
Notices on the windows said the theater was closed, and posters of current releases and future films had been removed. Regal referred moviegoers to Regal Santa Fe Place at the nearby mall.
A day earlier, it was business as usual at the San Isidro Plaza cinema on Zafarano Drive. But a long-planned shutdown as part of a bankruptcy proceeding for Regal parent company Cineworld arrived abruptly Monday. Cineworld, which is expected to emerge from bankruptcy protection in July, released a list in January of 39 locations around the nation set for closure, including the local site.
Jeff Branch, CEO of San Isidro Plaza owner Columbus Capital, expects movies to return to the shopping and dining complex within the year through another theater operator.
He said he was unsure Tuesday if Cineworld had applied to reject its lease for Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14, but he wasn't disappointed by the theater's closure.
“Hallelulah,” Branch said of the shutdown. “I couldn’t work with those guys.”
Regal officials did not respond to requests for comment.
The theater shut down for two years amid the coronavirus pandemic. Branch said Regal did not pay rent for the shuttered space during the first 15 months of COVID-19 and still has not paid the money due; though, he said the company has kept up with payments since it reopened in March 2022.
It initially appeared as if Stadium 14 would avoid closing as Branch and Regal negotiated in recent weeks for Regal to remain at San Isidro Plaza, Branch said. But they were unable to reach a deal.
“If we would have been able to come to an agreement, they would have stayed,” he said. “We’ve been trying to work together, but we were not able to make it work. Part of it was financial."
Stadium 14 has been part of San Isidro Plaza since Branch developed and opened the shopping center in 2007.
He plans to redevelop the west end of the center over the next three years, proposing apartments above street-level retail businesses and renovations of the theater building.
“Our plans are to create the finest shopping center on the south side,” Branch said. “I think our plan right now is to reduce [the cinema] with a complete remodel of the theater. … I think it would be eight screens. It appears we are going to be open around Thanksgiving.”
He did not name the potential operator of an overhauled theater.