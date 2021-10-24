The New Mexico Corrections Department has chosen a new vendor to provide commissary services for the nearly 6,000 inmates in the state’s 11 prisons.
But Keefe Commissary Network, the company that has sold every packet of ramen, pair of toenail clippers and pouch of cocoa mix purchased by New Mexico prisoners since 2014, isn’t ready to go in November, when Union Supply Group is set to take over commissary operations.
Keefe — which serves 650,000 inmates in more than a dozen states, according to its website — filed a state District Court lawsuit in September challenging the Corrections Department’s process for awarding the lucrative contract. The company argues its application was incorrectly scored and that it should have come out on top of the four vendors vying for the job.
Meanwhile, a U.S. District Court judge is considering a prisoner’s lawsuit accusing state corrections officials of violating state and federal antitrust laws by allowing Keefe to overcharge inmates and prohibiting them from purchasing products from other vendors. The complaint asks the court to abolish long-term contracts that lead to monopolies on the inmate commissary market.
Carnell Hunnicutt Sr.’s lawsuit — which was filed in state court in December 2020 but has since been moved to federal court by Keefe — says New Mexico officials know the company charges inmates prices far higher than market rates — up to 150 percent more for some products — but allows the practice because the state gets a portion of commissary profits. It describes Keefe as “a better known corporate prostitute.”
Keefe did not respond to requests for comment.
The Corrections Department collected about $1 million in commissary commissions in fiscal year 2021, spokesman Eric Harrison said.
Based on an agreement that gives the state the authority to collect a 32 percent commission on Keefe’s sales, Keefe may have sold about $3 million worth of goods to state prisoners that year.
Keefe charges inmates — some of whom earn as little as 25 cents an hour for labor — $14.27 for an 8-ounce jar of Folgers coffee, which is available from other vendors for $5.70, according to Hunnicutt’s lawsuit.
Folgers is available on Amazon for $4.99.
The price under Union Supply Group would be similar, about $14.25, according to a price sheet provided by the Corrections Department.
Union Supply did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Keefe also sells music files and electronic devices, some of which are “obsolete in society,” and overcharges for those items as well, Hunnicutt’s lawsuit says. Hunnicutt said he paid $89.66 for an MP4 player, which stores electronic video, audio and image files. Walmart sells such devices for about $14.
Prisoners pay about $1.90 for each song file, which can be purchased from other vendors for between 60 cents and $1.25, according to the lawsuit.
Under its contract, Keefe rents a 15,000-square-foot warehouse from the Corrections Department for about $126,000 per year. Union Supply Group will pay slightly more, according to an agreement provided by Harrison, $150,000 per year, and it will turn over 32.5 percent of its sales to the department.
According to documents included in Keefe’s appeal of the bid process, that company proposed giving the state a 36 percent commission. The company estimated the state would get an extra $632,000 per year at the higher rate. The company also had offered to pay $138,000 per year for the use of the warehouse.
Keefe wasn’t awarded the contract, the company claims, because of “errors and irregularities” in the Correction Department’s procurement process.
“The most glaring and fatal flaw,” the company’s complaint says, is that the department docked Keefe 71 points because its representatives discussed a proposed commission rate during an oral presentation to an evaluation committee. The complaint indicated the department considered the mention of the rate a violation of its proposal review process. The company claims the penalty was unjust, however, because the committee would have already reviewed the full proposal, including the commission rate Keefe was willing to pay, before the presentation.
The deduction was inconsistent with state scoring criteria, according to Keefe, and if it weren’t for the error, the company would have received the highest overall score out of the four vendors that applied.
Harrison declined to comment on the claims made by Keefe or Hunnicutt, citing the department’s policy against commenting on active litigation.
According to court records, Keefe’s contract with the New Mexico Corrections Department is set to expire Nov. 23, but the state agency notified the vendor Sept. 7 it intended to end the contract about three weeks early, on Nov. 7, to ensure a smooth transition during the holiday season.
Keefe says in its appeal the Corrections Department has failed to take action on the company’s post-award protest and is attempting to “run out the clock” on Keefe’s ability to challenge the decision.
The department has not responded to the court filing.
Katie Hoeppner, a spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, wrote in an email the group has learned female inmates at a prison in Grants are worried the vendor switch will lead to losses of music and photo files they have purchased from Keefe over the years.
“Women have spent years and thousands of dollars cultivating digital music collections and photos from their loved ones,” Hoeppner wrote.
“Corrections is explicitly declining to guarantee that this media will be preserved,” she added. “People are devastated at the prospect of losing these photos and music.”
One inmate expects her tablet to soon become “a very expensive paperweight,” Hoeppner wrote.
But documents included in Keefe’s appeal indicate the department is attempting to prevent that from happening.
“Regarding music players I would like to work closely with the appropriate individuals to ensure that inmates with [media] players have the opportunity to extend their function to 10 years as we discussed previously,” Correction Industries Director Robert Leon wrote the company in September, “... particularly since the inmate populate have made these purchases with their own funds.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The corrections department takes a huge cut, so of course the inmates are paying inflated prices. The vendors still make a nice profit too. What a racket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.