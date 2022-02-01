Mary Sena Quintana of Pojoaque died Sunday with her four children by her side.
She was 96.
She was born in Pojoaque in 1925 to Pablo Sena and Josefa Girón Sena. Her father ran a general store on what was once the main road through the village. During school vacations, she worked at the store. She learned compassion and generosity from her father; during the Great Depression he let destitute neighbors take food on credit, not pressing them to pay until they could afford to.
The family is prominent in Northern New Mexico. The Girons and Quintanas had much farmland in the Pojoaque Valley. Besides the general store, her father owned ranchland in Cebolla and Tierra Amarilla. Her sister Lucy was the first female superintendent of Pojoaque Valley Schools. Her father and brother, Manuel “Gordo” Sena, both were Republican sheriffs of Santa Fe County.
Her parents were devout Catholics, and while she and her sister attended Loretto Academy, her brother went to St. Michael’s. She played the violin and sang in the choir at Loretto, climbing the miraculous staircase several times a day to reach the choir loft. She boarded during the week, returning to the Pojoaque Valley on weekends. She told her children that during the Depression, lunch for the students was often hot dogs, with bread dipped in hot dog juice for supper. She was elected homecoming queen in 1943 and graduated in 1944.
In 1948, Mary Sena and Genaro “JR” Quintana married. They lived briefly in Los Alamos where he worked at the national laboratory. Until her death, she lived in the house the couple built in Pojoaque.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the Quintanas owned and managed the Red Rooster, a restaurant and bar on the road to Los Alamos. People would drive to the dinner club from as far away as Albuquerque for Mary Quintana’s famous steak, lobster and shrimp.
Especially after her husband was killed by a drunken driver in 1974, she worked hard at the Red Rooster, preparing food and cleaning the building in the afternoons; cooking and serving in the evenings until 10 p.m. on weekdays, 2 a.m. on weekends. Later, the building was leased, including as an Italian restaurant and a pizza place. In her later years, she liked to visit the Cities of Gold Casino every Wednesday where she played the slot machines, a medal of Blessed Mother Mary in hand when she spun the wheel. She was known as a private, meticulous and punctual person. Her nickname was “5 O’Clock Mary.” She left her house at 5 p.m., drove a set route through the valley to check on her neighbors. The trip ended in a chat with friends at the Pojoaque Pueblo Supermarket. She returned home precisely at 6 p.m., to watch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. She watched those shows with her family the week before she died of heart failure.
She is survived by her sons Sammy (Patricia), Rick (Bernie) and Lawrence (Laura) Quintana; daughter Jovanna Ortiz; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be said at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe in Pojoaque. The church was built on land acquired from her father.
