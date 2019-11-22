QUESTA — Thomas L. Sullivan, a longtime New Mexico teacher and superintendent who has headed districts in Farmington and Moriarty, has been appointed by the state Public Education Department to head a panel serving in lieu of the recently suspended Questa school board.
Sullivan on Thursday presided over the first meeting of the acting board, a closed-door session addressing a former Questa High School teacher’s appeal for reinstatement. The teacher, who was not identified, had been placed on administrative leave during the 2018-19 school year over allegations of sexual misconduct with a female student and was terminated in August by then-superintendent Michael Lovato.
Following Thursday’s meeting, Sullivan said a decision on the teacher’s request for reinstatement would be announced publicly at a board meeting within 20 days.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart suspended the Questa school board Nov. 12, citing leadership instability, failure to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and violations of the state Open Meetings Act. The suspension ends Jan. 1, when newly elected school board members are scheduled to take their seats, Stewart said in a letter to board President Daryl Ortega.
Ortega did not comment on the suspension.
But board member Ellis Garcia told The Taos News that Stewart’s action was in response to Ortega’s refusal to ban Garcia from participating in a vote earlier this month on hiring a new superintendent.
The state attorney general had ordered Garcia to vacate his board seat by Nov. 6 after a felony conviction on his record came to light. New Mexico law prohibits felons from serving in an elected office unless they’ve received a pardon or certificate restoring their full constitutional rights from the governor.
Garcia ran for reelection Nov. 5 but lost.
New board members Juan Cisneros and Rebecca Griego will replace Ortega and Garcia on Jan 1.
Sullivan was recently named executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of School Administrators. He spent the past decade in the Farmington public schools, working for eight years as superintendent. For 20 years prior to that, he held several posts in the Moriarty district.
Sullivan previously served as president of the state coalition of administrators and was honored as New Mexico Superintendent of the Year in 2003-04.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
