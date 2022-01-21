Some Santa Feans recall Wild Bill Rivas as the man they could always find for a good conversation at bars. Others remember him as a hardy salesman, hawking newspapers on a street corner regardless of the conditions.
And for a few, he was like family — a dear friend who left a mark on their lives and the City Different.
Rivas died at the age of 77; he was found Thursday morning by police, who said he died from natural causes, with his pit bull, Gold, at his side.
"I would say my story with Bill started just like everybody else's — at the bar," said Jacob Trujillo, who works at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort. "At first, we just became good drinking buddies. We'd hang out at the bars, but as years went on, we got to really know each other."
Trujillo added that Rivas joked how he planned to outlive everyone else.
Over the next decade, Trujillo said, Rivas became like a grandfather to him after his died. The two often would go fishing near Pecos, where Rivas would tell him stories and about treasures he had hidden in the mountains.
"The times we went fishing were definitely memorable for me," Trujillo said. "I jokingly started calling him Grandpa, and he hated it at first. But then after a while he would get mad at me anytime I didn't call him Grandpa."
Leahi Mayfield said Rivas was more of a "crazy uncle" to her. She got to know him during her time working at El Paseo Bar & Grill nine years ago.
"He would go to work every single day for The New Mexican, sell newspapers every day, and then he'd come in after his shift," she said. "We'd already have his drink made because we all knew what he wanted."
He liked a mix of iced tea and lemonade with rum, she said.
Rivas also was a talented artist.
Many in Santa Fe now carry around his single-line self-portraits or wildlife depictions drawn on napkins, T-shirts or scrap pieces of paper, Trujillo said.
"I don't think I knew anybody who didn't have a napkin with his face on it," he said.
Rivas previously worked as an illustrator drawing backgrounds for cartoons, his friends said. In 2015, Rivas told The New Mexican he had worked as an illustrator and a movie stuntman, had worked in bars and restaurants, was in the Air Force for three years in the ’60s, was married from 1975-77, and had a daughter and two sons.
Mayfield said his stories at times seemed far-fetched, and fact would blend into fiction — but that was the beauty of it.
"He did make up a lot of stories, but they were fun to just listen to either way," she said. "At times you could not really tell what was real and what wasn't. But in his mind, the magical thing is that it was always real."
Many have taken to social media in recent days to fondly recall Rivas.
Chris Quintana posted the news of Rivas' death on his Facebook page alongside an image of Rivas in a felt-brimmed hat shadowing his weathered face and deep laughter lines.
"I met Bill when I was in 10th grade," he said in an interview Friday. Quintana, 48, was a busboy at a restaurant Rivas frequented while an artist in the Santa Fe Village.
"We always just kept in touch as friends through the years," he said. "Then he became homeless and we stayed friends."
At first, Quintana said, Rivas living unhoused was a product of circumstance.
"It turned into just the way he lived life," Quintana said. "I tried many times to get him a place to live, and he just didn't really have the interest. He didn't like to deal with people. He said everywhere he's gone before, people tell him what to do, and he likes to live his own way."
Friends often checked in on Rivas, providing resources such as a portable heater or a tent if needed. Even the dog, Gold, was given to Rivas by a friend to be a companion and a protector, as well as to provide a little warmth on cold nights.
And every day he could be found selling newspapers at Don Diego Avenue and Camino de los Marquez.
"I would never call that man a beggar because he probably bought me more cocktails than I ever bought him," Quintana said. "He never asked for a penny; he never asked me for anything in life."
Quintana is organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser for Rivas' cremation and funeral services. He also plans a celebration of life ceremony in which friends, family members or anyone else with stories to share of Rivas can speak, he said. It's set for 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in Tiny's Restaurant & Lounge.
"We'll have food there, we'll have a band, and everyone who has a good story to tell about Bill can share it," Quintana said.
Friends say Rivas' dog was taken in by the city, and they're working on a way to get custody of it.
