Longtime Santa Fe New Mexican Publisher Tom Cross, who led the newspaper to great success through a stifling recession and the COVID-19 crisis, announced his retirement Wednesday.
Cross, joined by Robin Martin, the owner of the newspaper, told staff members of his decision in meetings at The New Mexican's printing plant on Santa Fe's south side and at its newsroom on Washington Avenue.
"It's been a great run," he said.
Cross, 67, came to the newspaper in 2012 as its controller and has headed the newspaper's operations since 2014. He will remain at The New Mexican into the fall.
During Cross' tenure, the New Mexican expanded its printing operation and continued to remain a key news source in Northern New Mexico despite the many challenges facing the newspaper industry, including a flagging economy at times and the difficulties presented by COVID-19, when staffing and health issues became paramount.
Cross opened the announcement by asking staffers if they knew what he had in common with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who announced he was retiring from football early Wednesday morning.
A few staffers guessed.
"I can't tell you how much I appreciate each and every one of you," he said.
Martin said Cross would be succeeded as publisher in late March by Patrick Dorsey, 54, whose long career in the newspaper industry includes stops as a publisher in Tallahassee and Sarasota, Fla., and most recently as publisher of the Austin American-Statesman.
While Dorsey headed the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism.