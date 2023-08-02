After a lifetime in pursuit of the finish line, you would think retirement for a pair of distance-running legends would mean sipping Champagne under the Eiffel Tower or hiking the path to Machu Picchu.
Nope, not the Hipwoods.
Heading off into the proverbial sunset has more to do with easing into the next phase of life rather than abandoning the current version.
“Oh, I’m sure you’ll find us somewhere near the finish line at the next big race,” says Kathy Hipwood who, alongside her husband, Rob, cultivated one of the most amazing coaching careers in New Mexico prep sports history.
The pair took over as distance running coaches at Los Alamos High School in 1994 and, together, have amassed 29 team state championships, with their athletes stockpiling another 14 individual titles. There’s also a string of nationally ranked teams and dozens of graduates who’ve gone onto the next level and run in college.
The New Mexico Activities Association’s record books are pockmarked with the Hipwoods’ laundry list of accomplishments, accentuated by the dozens of trophies that line the halls of the high school that become synonymous with excellence in distance running.
If not for its annual battles with Albuquerque Academy, Los Alamos would have been on an otherworldly level. The longtime rivals have combined to win 24 of the last 25 boys team state championships and 22 of the last 23 on the girls side.
“I’m sure someone will sit back and wonder how dominant each of our programs would have been without the other, but I would argue that we rose to the level that we did because of one another, not despite it,” says Academy coach Adam Kedge. “No matter how good one was, we always knew the other was standing right there.”
What is, by definition, an individualized sport, cross-country took on a team dynamic with the rise of perennial power programs like Los Alamos, Academy, Gallup and Albuquerque La Cueva. Each developed a reputation over the last three decades for building deep and driven rosters the likes of which hadn’t been seen.
The Hipwoods coached the Los Alamos boys to national prominence in 2007, leading them to a second-place finish at the nationals meet. They finished runner-up to Kedge’s Academy program in five of the seven competitions that season, beating them at state and again at nationals.
The Hipwoods also led the Los Alamos girls to seven straight state titles from 2009-15 and two other streaks of at least four in a row. The Hilltoppers developed a reputation for running in packs, winning one state meet with a perfect team score after all five of their runners finished in sequential order.
With all that, the thing the Hipwoods enjoyed most had nothing to do with trophies or individual medals.
“The road trips are a big memory for me,” says Rob Hipwood. “From a competitive standpoint, the part I enjoyed the most was watching individual runners peaking at their own level toward the end of a season. It never mattered what skill level they had. I just enjoyed watching kids of every talent level improve.”
Rob Hipwood grew up in Las Vegas, N.M., and finished school in Los Alamos. He ran in college at Adams State, where Kathy was an All-American for the Grizzlies’ women’s cross-country team. The pair moved to New Mexico in 1992 and served as Los Alamos assistant coaches until taking over as co-head coaches two years later.
It’s literally been a storybook run ever since.
“I mean, to pull one memory out of that entire time isn’t possible,” says Kathy Hipwood, who will remain a math teacher at Los Alamos. “So many great kids and personalities. The running community is so strong in Los Alamos, we’ve been lucky with that.”
Cross-country teams generally draw no more than a dozen athletes per gender, if that. At Los Alamos, the Hipwoods routinely welcomed 90 or more kids every year — roughly three times that of the Hilltoppers’ football program.
“I truly believe they are two of the most valuable cross-country coaches we’ve ever had,” says Jackie Martinez, an assistant director of sports with the NMAA. “They put New Mexico cross-country on the map and took so many teams onto that national stage. Not many coaches can say that.”
Martinez competed against Los Alamos while running for Pojoaque Valley in the late ’90s and early 2000s. She says it was never easy stepping to the starting line surrounded by the green and gold of Los Alamos.
“It was an intimidating experience because you knew beating their best runner was never enough,” Martinez says. “They always had someone just as good right there next to her.”
Rob Hipwood officially stepped down as Kathy’s co-head coach a few years ago, gladly slipping into an assistant’s role as he ceded the boys job to current Hilltoppers coaches Steven and Lindsey Montoya. Kathy Hipwood’s last act as the Los Alamos girls coach was leading her team to last fall’s Class 4A team title, the program’s fourth in a row. She and her husband, who retired from teaching and works at a brewery in Los Alamos, announced their departures in late June.
As humble as the day is long, the Hipwoods had no answer for a question about how others might view their legacy — especially now, as a new school year nears its first bell and the cross-country season is about to start.
Kedge jumped in to fill that void.
“They took over a program that already had a solid reputation and made it into something so much bigger, so much greater because they built it on the legacy of family and respect for the sport,” he says. “It was purely happenstance that the rise of my greatest teams coincided with theirs, and not once did it ever turn into anything other than pushing one another to be better. The tradition of green and red, it’s what they made. This state is better because of them.”