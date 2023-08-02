After a lifetime in pursuit of the finish line, you would think retirement for a pair of distance-running legends would mean sipping Champagne under the Eiffel Tower or hiking the path to Machu Picchu.

Nope, not the Hipwoods.

Heading off into the proverbial sunset has more to do with easing into the next phase of life rather than abandoning the current version.

080223 hilltopper cc coaches 1.jpg

Hilltoppers cross-country coaches Kathy Hipwood and Rob Hipwood cheer on runners during the 2017 state finals in Rio Rancho. The couple retired from coaching after winning a combined 29 state team titles.
080223 jw cc coaches2.jpg

An impressive number of running trophies decorate the entrance to the Los Alamos High School gym Tuesday. Hilltoppers cross-country coaches Rob and Kathy Hipwood recently retired after nearly 30 years coaching the boys and girls teams.

