In many ways, Steve Wimmer was an actor and La Fonda on the Plaza was his stage.
The longtime energetic and eccentric concierge at the downtown hotel knew everybody and everything, friends say, and he did his best to make sure people got what they wanted when they came to Santa Fe.
"He loved people, he loved being the fixer, he loved being the solver, he loved being the person who could make experiences happen," said Rebecca Mascolo, who worked alongside Wimmer for six years at La Fonda.
Wimmer died of complications related to pulmonary conditions March 16 at his Santa Fe home. He was 73.
Friends and work colleagues recall a flamboyant, gregarious man prone to wearing flashy clothes, oversized glasses and eye-catching bolo ties while on the job.
"You expect a concierge to be a 'just the facts, ma’am,' sort of person, but he had a huge personality. He was really funny, and he really engaged people who were utterly taken by him and saw him as a great Santa Fe character," said another of Wimmer's friends, La Fonda guest and Harvey House historian Stephen Fried. La Fonda was part of the chain of historic Harvey Houses.
"There are great Santa Fe characters," Fried added. "Steve Wimmer was not only one of the great Santa Fe characters, but he led you to a lot of other great Santa Fe characters."
Wimmer was born in 1947 in Pylesville, Md. Following high school, he attended American University in Washington, D.C., where he studied history and learned to speak French and Russian.
He then worked for American Express, overseeing travel services for its World Bank unit, for nearly 20 years. A trip to the Southwest in the early 1980s led to a love affair with Santa Fe and he moved to the city later in the decade.
He was 41 and working part time for the earliest incarnation of the Santa Fe Film Festival when he applied for the $5-an-hour part-time concierge job in October 1989, according to Fried's research.
Pretty soon, Wimmer was all but running the place, making himself part of the hotel's culture and ambiance with his never-ending quest for information to share with guests.
"He was such an important part of researching the hotel and the region," said Jenny Kimball, chairwoman of the board of La Fonda. "His motivation was to make sure people got Santa Fe's history. His whole being revolved around how he could surprise and delight our guests."
Regular guests arriving just before the Christmas holiday would find a real Christmas tree set up in their hotel room, courtesy of Wimmer. He once had a chocolate, edible version of a black Santa Clara pot waiting for another guest, and a clothing rack full of his own shirts for a guest who had arrived too late to get laundry services.
"He loved to be in the know, and he loved to make sure that other people knew that he was in the know," Mascolo said.
Wimmer's background in international travel and economy paid off in his Santa Fe work, said his cousin, Don Sudbrink.
"He had all of the skills you could imagine for the job," he said. "He was someone who knew five or six languages, he had years of experience visiting different countries, he had worked for World Bank, he knew the D.C. environment.
"It was very clear he he liked his job and very clear that he fed off the energy of the people who came there," Sudbrink continued. "He sort of adored them and they sort of adored him. He always had these great ideas and suggestions."
Wimmer's love of New Mexico and its culture and traditions was burnished by his continual visits to pueblos, canyons, live theater shows and favorite restaurants over the years.
"Steve loved connecting people to things they loved, because they were also things he loved," Fried said.
Just as important, Mascolo said, Wimmer "had this way of looking at everything as a puzzle or problem to be solved, and there was always a solution. You had to get from point A to point B and it didn’t matter how you got there, but you would get there."
Wimmer retired from La Fonda in 2015 because of health challenges. But he remained an off-site concierge of sorts for people who needed help or guidance, Fried and Mascolo said.
Mascolo last saw him the night before he died. He wanted strawberry ice cream, and she got him some. They visited for a while, and as she turned to leave, he said, "Thank you. I love you."
"Steve was emotional without being sentimental," she said. "He had never said that to me in all of our years together. I'm glad those were his last words to me."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.