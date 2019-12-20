David Salazar, one of the longest serving members of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative board of trustees, died of natural causes at his home Tuesday in Española. He was 87.
He served with the 11-member board, which oversees electrical needs in parts of rural Northern New Mexico, for nearly 50 years. Earlier this year he joined with several other members in a failed attempt to change the bylaws to allow mail-in voting, impose term limits on trustees, limit compensation for trustees and make the trustee-at-large position elected by member-owners.
His wife of 57 years, Sylvia Salazar, said he continued to attend meetings until November.
"That was his dream — to get up from bed, get dressed and go to those meetings," she said. "He was instrumental in helping the co-op grow. That co-op was his main concern."
David Salazar was born in July 1932 in Chamita, where his father, Ramon, ran the movie house, roller skating rink and dance hall. David Salazar became an accomplished ballroom dancer and taught dancing at an Arthur Murray dance studio in Washington, D.C., his son Stephen said.
Salazar joined the New Mexico National Guard when he was still in high school in the late 1940s. During the Korean War, he was called into active duty and served stateside in El Paso.
He next studied accounting at Benjamin Franklin University's School of Accountancy and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. During that time he served as an elevator operator at the Capitol.
Among his repeat elevator passengers, his wife said, were a trio of politicians named John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon, all of whom became presidents.
He learned to deal with everyone from paupers and powerful politicians, his son and wife said.
"He never met an enemy," Sylvia Salazar said .
He was involved for decades with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Church in Española, including as a bingo caller, and worked as a county assessor for a decade, Sylvia Salazar said.
She said he also helped his father run a mortuary in Española. He also worked at the New Mexico Public Education Department and served as an insurance salesman.
She said his interest in the co-op, which was founded in the late 1940s, stemmed from knowing people who were having trouble accessing electricity in the late 1960s.
"He knew the co-op could enable people in rural communities to have the electricity they needed," she said. "That made the valley of Española, the state and the United States a more important world to those people because they could see and hear the world [through radio and television]."
Stephen Salazar, who serves as a municipal court judge in Española, said his father was "an ice-breaker. He would talk to anyone, to friends, to strangers. He'd be at a doctor's appointment and ask the person next to him, 'Where are you from? Where did you go to school?'
"He loved to meet and greet people, and that served him well with all the jobs he had."
Along with his wife and son, David Salazar is survived by a daughter, Denise Penning of Omaha, Neb., plus seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family plans a Mass at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Church in Española and a military burial at 2:15 p.m. that day at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
