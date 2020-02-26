Longtime New Mexico Municipal League Executive Director Bill Fulginiti has died.
In an emailed statement, Municipal League President Cynthia Ann Bettison, the mayor pro tem of Silver City, announced Fulginiti's death Wednesday.
Fulginiti was a well-known figure in New Mexico for many years in his role at the Municipal League, a nonpartisan group that assists cities throughout the state with training, legal advice and lobbying on the state level.
"Bill was a friend, a mentor, and a wonderful role model for mayors and elected officials in every corner of New Mexico," Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. "He stood for good government, sound legislation, and the important role of cities in shaping New Mexico’s future.
"All of us who were fortunate to work with Bill knew that we were encountering a wise and experienced leader who could be counted on to offer thoughtful judgment and share best practices always for the good of our state," Webber said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement, calling Fulginiti "an advocate for people and communities all across our state."
"Whether they knew his name or not, Bill had their back and was pushing to deliver on their needs," she said. "In many ways, Bill and the Municipal League were synonymous, and he was always responsive and helpful, especially to the civic organizations he served.”
