ESPAÑOLA — It was just four years ago when Laura Elaine Garrett expressed the dreams for her future in a college essay.
It was simple vision, yet one that seemed unattainable anytime soon: She wanted to run an after-school arts program in a place where magic happened.
Now, just days shy of her 24th birthday, fantasy has become reality. Last month, the leaders of Moving Arts Española, a nonprofit performing and visual arts-based center, chose Garrett as its artistic director.
She succeeds longtime artistic director Roger Montoya, who stepped down to dedicate more time to his work as a legislator. Montoya will serve on the center's advisory board.
As she prepared to teach a ballet class for young girls on a recent afternoon at the center, Garrett said she feels lucky to have landed a job at which she can instill a love of the arts in young people — just as her mother and other dance teachers instilled that love in her when she was a child.
"At the core of why humans make art is about community building," said Garrett, who has worked at the nonprofit as a dance teacher and co-artistic director. "It’s about moving with other people, creating something with other people, expressing, sharing, and that’s what Moving Arts is about."
Her appointment comes at a time when Moving Arts, founded in 2008, plans to expand both its physical footprint and operations.
Garrett has a long list of to-do's: using a recent $100,000 matching grant from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation to build a new 2,400-square-foot media lab offering classes in filmmaking, editing and music production; finding a way to offer behavioral health services; and expanding the center's client base from children 12 and under to teens and adults.
For Garrett, that means learning how to write grants, raise money and draw more attention to the center. Continuing talks with board members and other Moving Arts leaders about how to get this all done are on hold as she finishes acting and serving as dance captain for a local production of the musical Cabaret.
She's aware some people might raise eyebrows over her age and lack of experience. She has taught ballet at the arts center since the summer of 2020 and became co-artistic director that November.
"You know, I recognize I’m 23," Garrett said with a laugh, citing a number of people at Moving Arts, including Montoya and executive director Salvador Ruiz, whose support she can rely upon. "All of this is new … I want to be the best leader I can be, to be best artistic director I can be.
"And I know that is going to come with a lot of listening, potentially making mistakes and moving through those mistakes."
Garrett seems perpetually on the move as she makes her way around the well-lighted, spacious center, which includes a free meal kitchen for program participants. She even jumped up during an interview to demonstrate some dance moves she is teaching to her "baby ballerinas" — 5-year-old girls who act like seasoned pros around their mentor.
Garrett has been moving — dancing, acting, performing — since she was younger than those girls, she said.
Her mother, Diana Orozco Garrett, a longtime lawyer, judge and dance instructor, introduced her 3-year-old daughter to dance. Eventually she began taking classes at the National Dance Institute of New Mexico, where a number of instructors, including Donna Scheer, influenced her.
Reached by phone, Scheer recalled Garrett working feverishly on every piece of choreography "as if it was opening on Broadway this week. She was so full out, so present.
"I’ve always known her to be super dedicated," Scheer continued. "If she says she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it. If she has a goal in mind — she’s going to double enrollment in five years — she’ll do it.
Garrett took lessons in tap, ballet, jazz dance, modern dance and, later, at Goucher College in Maryland, hip-hop. She majored in dance and Spanish there. Dance choreography, she said "seems like an exciting puzzle to put together."
She wasn't sure she wanted to come back to New Mexico after she finished college. But the pandemic sent her home as the college closed its campus and switched to virtual learning in mid-March 2020.
She busied herself offering free virtual dance classes until Montoya, whom she knew and had worked with on some dance projects, called her that summer to teach virtual, and later live, ballet classes.
Her mother, who has taught at Moving Arts for years, said her daughter will have to overcome some hurdles in her new job.
"A big challenge is going to be, she just graduated, she’s replacing Roger Montoya, and he has connections and charisma and is well-loved there in the Española community," said Diana Orozco Garrett. "But if anyone can meet that challenge, she can. I don’t think she’s going to try to imitate Roger. Laura has a very genuine, real concern for children and people that I’m sure will come shining through for her."
Allegra Lillard, who also taught the younger Garrett dance, recalled her former student saying she would one day run her own company.
"From the very beginning, she’s had this fiery passion and energy and commitment to her work and to her dancing — and also a sense of leadership," Lillard said. "It doesn’t surprise me she has landed this position."
As she prepared for her afternoon ballet class, Laura Elaine Garrett said the Moving Arts Española space "feels like a deep breath."
Sizing up her charges before class began, she said she sees herself in them, poised and ready to learn.
"What a sense of magic I felt going to class," she said of those childhood years of learning. "I try to recreate that in them. There's such a sense of love and dedication for dance in them, and I try to nurture that as well."
Then class began — and so did the magic.
