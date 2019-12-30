Longtime community activist Gloria Mendoza died early Monday.
"This morning our beloved Gloria took flight with the angels on her journey to heaven," said a Facebook post shared by her son, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. "Please keep her and her family in your prayers."
Mendoza, who had been battling cancer, was an outspoken advocate for issues she considered important to native Santa Feans. Her fiery public comments and strong opinions sometimes thrust her in the middle of controversy.
In 2017, Mendoza told The New Mexican she had given up her community activism but decided to get involved again when former Mayor Javier Gonzales proposed a tax on sugary beverages to fund preschool programs.
At a Santa Fe City Council meeting that April, Mendoza exceeded a two-minute limit for the public to address the governing body and then ignored the mayor's repeated requests to allow other people to speak. Gonzales called a recess and walked out, along with several city councilors.
"This is our town! You people stop telling us what the hell to do in this town!" Mendoza yelled as she left the council chambers. "I'm sick of you people, and so is everybody else that was born and raised here!"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.