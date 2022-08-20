Todd Durley of Houston ducks into a booth on Lincoln Avenue to stay dry while he creates a makeshift rain jacket on Saturday at Santa Fe Indian Market. The centennial year of the market was dampened by rain much of the day.
As droves of people from around the world packed the streets around Santa Fe Plaza under a consistent sprinkling of rain, it was clear a scene like this was worlds different from the nascent Indian Market of 1922.
The hundreds of artists of the three Native arts markets have seen a lot, but nothing so powerful as the creativity of the newer generations who are keeping their traditions alive. For many who have been attending the markets and expressing themselves through art since they were children, it’s up to the next generations to guide what the markets will look like into the next century.
Judy Tafoya, a descendant of Santa Clara Pueblo storied potter Margaret Tafoya, laid a photo album on her table at the Free Indian Market at Federal Park. It was open to a page showing her granddaughter clad in a diaper with one foot in a pit of clay.
“She went in with one foot like she knew what she was doing,” Tafoya said. “It’s in their blood, and it’s a matter of encouraging their creative energy.”
It is now the dawn of the seventh generation of artists since the Indian Market started 100 years ago, and the eighth generation is just starting to learn. Tafoya said she’s turned her focus to teaching her grandchildren the traditional way of handmaking blackware pottery.
The traditional arts are still alive, but young artists are taking the reins to bring them to new heights, Tafoya said.
“They’re coming up with ways to further their traditional crafts while creating new ideas,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of old crafts but new ideas on how to present them.”
Abstract Diné painter Jerry Brown tended his booth along with his daughter, Mary Helen, who has won awards at the Indian Market for her bolo ties and paintings. Her craft is something Brown wants to encourage without inhibitions.
“She watches me and takes on her own rhythm and tells her own story,” Brown said. “I don’t tell her what to do because that would be me controlling her and making it mine.”
Jerry Brown, an attendee of the event for 14 years, displayed a painting where he allowed the community to leave their mark over a painting of a galloping white horse. He tries to reach the youngest in a given crowd and give them tools to foster their creativity and find themselves through art.
Most importantly, he wants young people to know that everything they do with their art matters.
“There’s no mistakes,” Brown said. “If you make a mark, you’re already communicating something with your art. Don’t erase it. Don’t hold back.”
It brings Diné painter and jeweler Monty Claw joy to see new artists embrace their voice and guide the future of the market and Native arts. Claw, of Gallup, said while some may not understand the innovations younger artists are coming up with, he encourages it.
“You don’t always see a lot of the older artists like me go out of their way to talk to the young artists and tell them to keep going,” Claw said. “But it’s nice to see some of the people who I rubbed off on tell their own stories.”
Claw, who started coming to the Indian Market in 2003, said he’s proud to see young artists start to create their own narratives instead of feeling like they have to copy older artists. He believes it’s more authentic for an artist to tell their stories their way rather than repeat what others have said and done.
Claw saw his children and many other curious children grow up at the Indian Market. People who he showed his art to when they were 3 years old are now winning ribbons and being pioneering with their art.
He's been returning for 14 years, and Claw admires the new work coming in and allows the creativity of others to influence his art.
“It’s great to see the people I inspired when they were young, and now they’re inspiring me to step up my game,” he said.