Art dealer, historian and author Fred R. Kline believed in serendipity when it came to discovering lost pieces of master artworks.
But he liked to say luck and chance weren't everything when it came to such hunts.
"Be sure you are educated," he said in one interview.
Kline, credited with finding the model drawing for Leonardo da Vinci's "Holy Child" paintings, died in a Santa Fe hospice center Sept. 11. He was 81 and had been battling leukemia for several years.
"He liked to refer to his work as detective work, as being the Sherlock Holmes of the art research field," said Angela Zimm, a friend of Kline's. "It went beyond the research and beyond the analysis. He always like to see it as an adventure, an exploration."
Kline's talent at discovering lost works or determining who actually painted an unsigned canvas came from a patient determination to look long and hard at those works, said Rachael Cozad, founding director of Riverbank Foundation, a Kansas City, Mo., nonprofit that supports preservation, identification and history of art. Kline donated his library of some 2,000 art books to the foundation before he died, she said.
Cozad in a phone interview said it was those "small details he found in drawings" that made Kline's detective efforts pay off.
"He was a student of the line, any artist's mark he would attempt to decipher," she said.
Born Nov. 3, 1939, in Hagerstown, Md., Kline moved with his family to San Antonio, Texas, where he spent much of his childhood. In a 2020 video interview with Las Vegas, N.M., historian, performer and author Jim Terr, Kline recalled being drawn to a private museum in San Antonio where "they had masterpieces. … very few people were ever there. It was just me and my friend and the gatekeeper, this old guy, he just had you sign in, which was amazing."
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 1960s and was stationed in Japan and Southeast Asia in the years leading up to the Vietnam War. Friends say he rarely talked about that period of his life.
A writer at heart, he earned both his bachelor's and master's degree in writing at San Francisco State University in California. "He was always interested in art but was more focused on being a writer when he was younger," Zimm said.
She said his interest in collecting and selling art may have been fostered as a child, when he amassed a "huge baseball card collection" and began to sell and trade them.
Over time, Kline also became known for his ability to uncover and identify "works that are unsigned, that are unknown, that's why they're lost. That's why I'm looking for them," he told interviewer Lorene Mills for a 2017 episode of her Report From Santa Fe public broadcasting show.
He often found such treasures in thrift stores, estate sales and flea markets. He told Terr of the time he took his brother to a thrift store and uncovered a painting from a German master, who he did not name.
He paid $50. It was worth $100,000.
Kline had promised his brother he would give him whatever artwork he found that day. Instead, he gave him $50,000, half the worth of the painting.
Kline opened an art gallery on East San Francisco Street in Santa Fe around 1980. Friends said he was drawn to New Mexico's natural beauty and he later moved to a property he called Seventh Heaven Ranch outside Las Vegas.
He was living in Santa Fe when he first discovered an image of a baby's head and face in a catalogue for a Christie's art sale. The painting was credited to Italian artist Annibale Carracci, who worked in the late 1500s and early 1600s.
Kline told Mills he bid $3,500 for the piece and got it. He then set about comparing the style, paper and imagery to other Da Vinci works, including Madonna of The Carnation, which depicts the baby Jesus reaching for a flower being held by the Virgin Mary. Most art historians place the painting of that piece in the 1478-80 period.
Kline told Mills he asked himself, "Could this be Leonardo?" and said discovering the piece was like uncovering "the Holy Grail of art."
He set about creating a hypothesis for his theory, which culminated in a book-long description in his 2016 tome, Leonardo's Holy Child, The Discovery of a Leonardo Da Vinci Masterpiece: A Connoisseur's Search for Lost Art in America.
In reviewing the book for The New Mexican in September 2016, writer Priyanka Kumar wrote Kline's "discovery of the drawing’s provenance hangs on such small details — a mole by the right eyebrow, a slight hook at the end of the nose — that it gets you to appreciate how closely you must look at a drawing or a painting in order to intelligibly read it."
Kline moved to the Las Vegas area about five yeas ago. There, he created both earthen and metallic sculptures from found objects and walked his property with his beloved dogs. Terr, who became his friend, said Kline was a very accessible and "expansive" man who knew in recent months he was dying and "was not whining about it; he was toughing it out."
Kline penned a number of letters to the editor and opinion pieces for The New Mexican over the years on subjects ranging from stolen art to noise pollution to the merits of constitutional rights. In April, he penned one of his last, an editorial love poem to the lilac.
Recalling the strength of the lilacs near his home recovering from a late April winter snow, he wrote of butterflies and honeybees materializing to enjoy the sights and scents of the lilacs — a first rite of spring, and an opportunity to once again revel in the simple beauty of the flower.
"Lilac time had come again," he wrote.
A memorial gathering will be held at a date to be announced, Zimm said.
