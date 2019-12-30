Longtime community activist Gloria Mendoza, an outspoken and sometimes controversial advocate for issues she considered important to native Santa Feans, died early Monday.
Mendoza, who had been battling cancer, was 72.
"This morning our beloved Gloria took flight with the angels on her journey to heaven," said a Facebook post shared by her son, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. "Please keep her and her family in your prayers."
Mendoza was remembered as a champion of people who were born and raised in Santa Fe, as well as their traditions, though her fiery comments and strong opinions sometimes thrust her in the middle of controversy and made her a target of public criticism.
"I think she’ll be primarily remembered as somebody who really fought fiercely for the people who were native Santa Feans, who she often felt were being ignored in the political discussions of the day," former City Councilor Karen Heldmeyer said. "People that she took exception to, usually quite strongly, probably have a different view of it."
Heldmeyer called Mendoza "a fighter" who stood up for locals and wasn't afraid to make her positions known. On social media, people who knew or knew of Mendoza called her a "serious hell raiser," a "voice for the community" and a "passionate activist [who] was proud and stood strong in what she believed."
"She had very strong opinions, and she had no hesitation about voicing them," Heldmeyer said.
In 2017, Mendoza, who was using a cane at the time, said she had given up her community activism but decided to get involved again when former Mayor Javier Gonzales proposed a tax on sugary beverages in the city of Santa Fe to fund preschool programs.
At a City Council meeting that April, Mendoza ripped into Gonzales and city councilors who supported the proposed tax.
“I don’t tell [Councilor Signe] Lindell what to wear. She can wear anything she wants, and I’ll still respect her. But they don’t respect us because we drink Cokes?” she said, her voice growing louder as she walked away from the podium. “I'm a diabetic. If I want to drink a damn Coke and I want to die drinking a Coke, that’s my damn business. That’s none of your business. None of you!”
Mendoza argued that people who supported the tax wouldn't contribute money to the preschool program because they didn't drink sugary beverages, putting the financial burden on native Hispanics.
"Why don't you tax tofu?" she asked, generating laughter from the audience.
After Mendoza exceeded a two-minute limit for the public to address the governing body and ignored the mayor's repeated requests to allow other people to speak, Gonzales called a recess and walked out, along with several city councilors.
"This is our town! You people stop telling us what the hell to do in this town!" Mendoza yelled as she left the council chambers. "I'm sick of you people, and so is everybody else that was born and raised here!"
Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, the only member of the governing body who voted against holding a special election for the proposed tax, which voters overwhelmingly rejected, said it was "shameful" when the mayor and some of his colleagues walked out on Mendoza.
"I'm so glad that she spoke up during that meeting," he said. "I believe it sent a huge message to those who voted against the tax that government should not dictate what people here in Santa Fe can and cannot drink."
Gonzales, who was flying back to New Mexico from Europe on Monday, said via Facebook Messenger that he offered his heartfelt condolences to the entire Mendoza family.
"Gloria was always ready to stand up for what she believed, and while we disagreed at times, I'm grateful for the personal conversations we had over the years about our shared goals," he wrote. "Que Dios la bendiga y que descanse en paz."
Trujillo called Mendoza's passing a sad day for Santa Fe.
"Our city has lost a person who truly advocated and cared about our city, our people and our traditions," he said.
In September 2016, Mendoza sat in a wheelchair just outside the Santa Fe Plaza and yelled "Que viva la fiesta!" as a raucous group of protesters disrupted the controversial and now-defunct re-enactment of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas' so-called peaceful reconquest of the city in 1692. The pageant was a decades-old tradition cherished by longtime Hispanic families who said it honored the Virgin Mary, whom de Vargas prayed to for a peaceful re-entry after Spanish colonists were driven out of Northern New Mexico during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
"We've opened our doors to everyone, and for a few people to organize a group of Native Americans to come over here and try to change something that's been going on for hundreds of years is not fair," she said at the time.
A year later, Mendoza incited outrage on social media by sending a message on Facebook to one of her critics that showed a photograph of Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California conjoined with an image of an orangutan making a similar open-mouthed facial expression and wearing a wig made to look like Waters' hair. With it, Mendoza likened Waters, a black congresswoman and critic of President Donald Trump, to a monkey.
Mendoza said she didn't believe the content was racist but a joke and apologized publicly to the woman who received the photograph.
"But if they get nasty with me," Mendoza said at the time, "I'll get nasty with them."
After the defeat of the sugary beverage tax, Mendoza helped form a group called Santa Fe Power to recruit candidates who would make basic city services, such as police protection and road repairs, the municipal government's top priority. Mendoza had complained that city politicians pay too much attention to unimportant initiatives, such as a ban on traveling circuses that feature exotic animals. The group got off to a strong start but quickly imploded.
Local businesswoman Clarice Coffey said she didn't know Mendoza but was present at several City Council meetings where Mendoza spoke to support or criticize various issues.
"I rarely agreed with her positions on different matters, but I always respected her well-researched opinions -- and I always smiled when she would give one of her 'fire and brimstone' rants!" Coffey wrote on Facebook. "She was definitely one of Santa Fe's real characters."
Heldmeyer said Mendoza used to watch live broadcasts of City Council meetings on TV when Heldmeyer was in office.
"If something happened that she felt she needed to speak about, she would get in her car and come down to City Hall," she said. "Sometimes it was something that had already been decided, but she would come during 'matters from the floor' after things had been decided and let the council know how she felt about their decision."
While most people may remember Mendoza for her civic involvement, granddaughter Gabriella Mendoza said she will remember her as her best friend.
"She was the kindest, strongest person I know who always stood up for what she believed in," she said. "She loved and cared for everybody and always put everyone [else] first. She will forever be loved and missed."
Mendoza is survived by her husband of 52 years, Samuel, who is also grieving the passing of his mother, who died Dec. 20. Mendoza had four children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, her family said.
Rest In Peace Dear Gloria—I hope you are with all of your beloved family that has passed before you, especially Marcy. You will forever be remembered by your family and friends and the City of Santa Fe. Thank you for caring and loving so much. May God be with you. Love Rebecca Madrid
