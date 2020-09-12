In the early hours of June 16, Kayla Rehders was driving a friend home when he became angry and began hitting her, she said.
She filed a police report more than a month ago, Rehders said, but has not yet seen a copy of it. It's been difficult to communicate with Santa Fe police about her case, she added.
"I've been trying to send them evidence to push the case, but no one is on the other side of the phone to answer," Rehders said.
Rehders, like many people who spoke with The New Mexican about obtaining police reports, said officers never told her how to submit a request for a copy — or that it was even an option.
Other people who have filed reports with the Santa Fe Police Department said they didn't bother making a request for a copy because they were told it could take up to 10 days.
The department in the past would provide documents to news media much more quickly — within a day or two of when a report occurred. In recent months, however, implementation of a higher-tech report management system has caused longer delays, a problem that frustrates media as well as crime victims and people hoping to learn more about burglaries, car crashes, violent occurrences and disruptive law enforcement operations in their neighborhoods.
The agency insists its response to public records requests — from news media and community — is in compliance with a more than 40-year-old New Mexico law outlining the process for requesting documents and the way government agencies are required to respond.
The state's Inspection of Public Records Act covers subjects such as what information must be released to the public; the length of time an agency can take to respond to a request; how much it can charge for copies of documents; and penalties it can face for violating the law.
The law says an agency must provide public documents for inspection "immediately or as soon as practicable" after receiving a written request, "but not later than fifteen days."
Using the Santa Fe Police Department's previous records management software system, known as TraCS — Traffic and Criminal Software — officers would submit handwritten reports to a supervisor for review, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. A report would then be typed by records staff and reviewed by the officer before it was made available for public release.
In July, the department switched to software called OneSolution and created a more rigorous review system that has led to delays of several days or more than a week when it comes to filling requests for documents. The lag is largely due to the more intensive review process, Valdez wrote in a recent email.
The new process "is a security protocol that enhances the integrity of the report and ensures it is not prematurely released before it has been approved," Valdez said.
The department communicates with city residents about incidents in their neighborhoods through its social media and text alerts, he said.
He also noted the department's "hot sheets," a log of all officer dispatches, are posted on the city's website.
But he acknowledged the department does not release information to the public about every incident or police operation.
"The danger with providing a great deal of information in the Alerts on an incident as it is ongoing is it can have an adverse effect on the situation if the person who is barricaded at a location is also receiving the messages," Valdez said in the email.
