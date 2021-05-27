In the wacky world of politics, even a surefire third-place finisher finds a way to predict victory.
Aubrey Dunn is such a politician. He’s an independent candidate competing against a Republican and a Democrat for the open congressional seat in the Albuquerque-based 1st District.
Dunn says he can win Tuesday’s special election if enough voters are as sick as he is of a dogmatic two-party system.
“Look what it’s gotten us. We’re last in education and first in crime,” he said.
In ads, Dunn plays brief statements from his main opponents, Democrat Melanie Stansbury and Republican Mark Moores, then tears into them.
“I live on a ranch. I know BS when I see it,” Dunn says of the major-party nominees.
Dunn was a Republican when voters narrowly elected him state land commissioner in 2014. He became a Libertarian before switching again to declined to state, which is New Mexico’s version of an independent.
Dunn’s formula for an upset victory in the congressional race sounds impossible.
He says he must take one-third of the votes cast by registered Democrats and Republicans, then sweep the ballots from independent and other third-party voters.
“The 1-out-of-3 model gives Aubrey 40.9 percent of the vote,” said Blair Dunn, the candidate’s son and campaign manager.
Blair Dunn says this would leave the favorite, Democrat Stansbury, with 39.9 percent. Moores would finish a weak third under the Dunns’ wishful thinking.
“I am not saying our model is happening, just that it’s the model we are targeting,” Blair Dunn said.
Aubrey Dunn’s chances of an upset look minuscule. He has raised almost $96,000, but $75,000 came from Dunn himself, according to federal campaign records.
Statistics on early voting don’t seem favorable to Dunn, either.
As of Thursday, 41,974 registered Democrats had cast ballots. That total more than doubled the Republican turnout of 20,545.
Those who declined to state a party preference and other voters numbered 8,328. And 318 Libertarians had voted.
The 1st District has elected a Democrat in every race since 2008. Beyond that, Democrat Joe Biden carried the district with 60 percent of the vote in last year’s presidential election. The sitting president, Republican Donald Trump, received 37 percent.
“I’m not sure Biden’s showing wasn’t an anti-Trump vote,” Aubrey Dunn said. “That’s where we saw an opening. Democrats who didn’t want Trump won’t vote for a Republican, but they will consider voting for an independent.”
Or so he hopes. Recent history shows how difficult it is for even a well-known third-party candidate to be competitive.
Gary Johnson, who was a two-term governor of New Mexico as a Republican, ran for the U.S. Senate as a Libertarian in 2018. Aubrey Dunn, then a Libertarian, dropped out of the race in deference to Johnson.
Johnson received about 15 percent of the vote. He finished a distant third as Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich was reelected with 54 percent.
For a few weeks, Johnson had seemed to have the star power a third-party candidate needs to win a high-profile election. He flamed out, as is typical of candidates trying to defeat a Republican and a Democrat.
Blair Dunn said he managed Johnson’s campaign and saw it regress. Voters who liked Johnson in the beginning pulled away after deciding he could not win.
Third-party candidates seemed stronger in the 1990s. Ross Perot ran well enough to play the part of spoiler in the presidential election where Democrat Bill Clinton unseated Republican George H.W. Bush.
Independent Angus King in 1994 defeated a Democrat and a Republican on his way to becoming a two-term governor of Maine. King is now a U.S. senator.
Charisma and celebrity carried former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura to victory in the 1998 governor’s race in Minnesota. Running as a Reform Party candidate, Ventura surged from far behind to defeat the major-party candidates.
For every story such as King’s and Ventura’s, there are a hundred more about third-party candidates who went nowhere.
Dunn says he thinks he can win, but his campaign has two other purposes.
“Somehow we have to change the tide, and we’ve tried to do our part,” he said of ending two-party dominance.
He’s also looking ahead to his next campaign, just in case he loses.
“In the long run, this sets us up for an independent run for governor,” Dunn said of the 2022 election.
There are no moral victories in political campaigns. Dunn disagrees, as he revises his expectations downward for Tuesday’s election.
“If we came in number two, that sends a strong signal,” he said.
So much for winning being the only thing that matters.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.