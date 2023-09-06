A nearly 30-year water rights dispute involving Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, the state, several acequia groups and Española was resolved in a settlement that all parties applauded, saying it will ensure equitable water supply in the Rio Chama system during shortages certain to arise with climate change.

The agreement provides $818.3 million in federal funding to Ohkay Owingeh to restore and maintain the Rio Chama and Rio Grande bosque, develop water supply and wastewater infrastructure and acquire and manage pueblo water rights. 

A key provision is to eliminate the priority calls that put the pueblo and senior acequias ahead of more junior users in receiving the river water. The pueblo agreed to this more even playing field for water sharing. 

