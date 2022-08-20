Like many new mothers, Carissa Oswald didn't know she was falling into postpartum depression after her daughter was born.

She didn't know what signs to look out for until a home visitor — a person who works with families to ensure their children thrive — started asking questions about how she felt. Eventually, the visitor helped Oswald find a counselor.

"It's almost like you're battling your own thoughts, but you're not being kind to yourself, and it can get very dark," said Oswald.

