Like many new mothers, Carissa Oswald didn't know she was falling into postpartum depression after her daughter was born.
She didn't know what signs to look out for until a home visitor — a person who works with families to ensure their children thrive— started asking questions about how she felt. Eventually, the visitor helped Oswald find a counselor.
"It's almost like you're battling your own thoughts, but you're not being kind to yourself, and it can get very dark," said Oswald.
In a state ranked at or near the bottom in child-welfare statistics, Oswald and hundreds of fellow parents are taking part in an ongoing study that organizers say reveals home visitation programs could help.
The study is being conducted by CHI St. Joseph’s Children — an organization that works to ensure children reach kindergarten with the skills and support they need for success — and the University of New Mexico's Institute for Social Research and Center for Applied Research and Analysis.
The study follows 343 first-time parents and their children, from the day they are born to the day they graduate from high school or turn 19 to determine how the program has affected their lives.
Oswald said the home visit program offered her support and helped her overcome the mental health issues she faced. Her daughter is now 2 years old.
"We have all this pressure on moms," Oswald said. "Everyone has an opinion, even if they don't have kids. It's really nice to have someone in your life who's very nonjudgmental telling you what's normal and what's not, checking in with you and making sure you're OK."
Early data shows children in the home visit program had greater improvements in their communication and social skills during their first year of life.
The research doesn't stop there.
Dr. Paul Guerin, the director of the UNM center playing a role in the study, said it will be able to track numerous outcomes, including child and maternal health, school readiness, juvenile delinquency, crime and high school graduation.
"Accumulating evidence shows that early childhood conditions and experiences are critical to mental and physical health and adulthood, and so, intervening during this critical period is a major public health focus to improve long-term health outcomes," Guerin said during a news conference last week.
The families taking part in the study came from Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia counties, but the program will follow them if they move.
Recruitment for the study started in October 2016. Guerin said the study will last 22 years, including the recruitment phase.
The study is in its sixth year.
Guerin said most of the data is collected through assessments and interviews with parents. Interviews are conducted at key points throughout a child's development, starting the moment their parents entered the program. Researchers also were given access to participants' personal records that allow them to track medical treatments, juvenile delinquency and crime.
Even before this study took a deep dive into the outcomes of home visit programs, organizations in the state have touted their benefits and are pushing to fund them.
According to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, its home visit program can support family well-being and help parents better understand their child's needs and teach positive parenting skills.
Home visitors in the agency's program can offer help in a wide range of parenting topics, from breastfeeding to finding child care to preparing for school.
New Mexico Voices for Children, a statewide child advocacy organization, is campaigning for a ballot question that could use funds from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to help finance home visitation programs in the state. The question will appear on the the November general election ballot.
During the news conference, Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said even with new investments, the changes won't happen overnight.
"It's going to take a generation for us to see the full breadth of these investments," Martínez said. "It's not going to be another election cycle; it's not going to be another Kids Count report. It's going to take you a generation."