An expanding, cowboy-themed restaurant chain based in Arizona is planning to open soon in a space just off the Plaza that was long home to San Francisco Street Bar & Grill, which closed in March 2020 during the state’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Lone Spur Cafe, which opened its first location in the Old West mining town of Prescott, Ariz., in 2005, will take over the spot at 50 E. San Francisco St. It will be the first Lone Spur in New Mexico for owners Cory Farley, an attorney, and his wife, Jenny Farley, who purchased the business in 2013.
The Farleys, of Peoria, Ariz., quickly expanded Lone Spur to their Phoenix suburb in 2015. Since then, they have opened more Lone Spurs, primarily in mountain towns in Arizona and southwestern Colorado.
The third Lone Spur opened in Durango, Colo., in 2016, followed by Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018. A Silverton, Colo., cafe opened in 2019, and the pandemic has not slowed down expansion for the Farleys. They brought a Lone Spur to Pagosa Springs, Colo., in September and to Scottsdale, Ariz., in November.
The Lone Spur Cafes are mostly in historic downtowns, with the Silverton cafe in the Grand Imperial Hotel.
Cory Farley did not respond to requests for an interview.
The Lone Spur Facebook page on May 28 announced a Santa Fe restaurant coming soon. New Lone Spurs also are “coming soon” to Pinetop-Lakeside and Mesa, both in Arizona.
Most Lone Spurs offer breakfast and lunch, but signs here indicates the Santa Fe site will serve dinner, too, on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Farleys boast “great cowboy food” and “great cowboy service.”
The menu offers meat and eggs, griddles, benedicts, skillets, omelets and “specialties” — huevos rancheros, cowboy grits, chorizo scramble, and chicken and waffles — with some dishes offered in standard and “cowboy size.”
