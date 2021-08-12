Coyote1_RGB.jpg

A coyote looks out over a valley in search of prey near Cerro La Jara at Valles Caldera National Preserve earlier this week.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A coyote prowls for prey in the valley near Cerro La Jara in Valles Caldera earlier this week.
A coyote looks up from the tall grass while prowling for prey near Cerro La Jara in Valles Caldera National Preserve earlier this week.
Lee Vigil

Wasn't there a bar/restaurant downtown, 1980s, Galisteo, between Water and West Alameda, called the Lone Coyote?

Jerry Appel

That coyote is there by itself because there are no Wolfpack's. Our loss and the coyote's gain.

Gerald Joyce

Usually there are packs of coyotes in Valle Caldera, just not out in the open. Elk calves, rabbits and varmints are prevalent this time of year.

