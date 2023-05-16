Charlie Lockwood, whose career has spanned more than a decade as an arts administrator and public folklorist, will become the executive director of the Museum of International Folk Art in late June.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the state Department of Cultural Affairs.
The museum has 28 curators, educators and others responsible for protecting and presenting its collection, located on Museum Hill.
“I am deeply honored to be named Executive Director of Museum of International Folk Art,” Lockwood said in a news release. “Since its founding, MOIFA has demonstrated the unique power of folk and traditional art to connect people from diverse geographies, perspectives, and cultures. I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the museum’s exemplary team and partners, and to dedicate my energy to one of the premier institutions of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.”
Lockwood holds an MA in Ethnomusicology from the University of California-Santa Barbara, where he played the oud with the UCSB Middle East Ensemble and did research with the Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans. As the executive director of Texas Folklife, the National Endowment for the Arts state-designated folklife program of Texas, he oversaw a variety of flagship public programs and initiatives, including an archival preservation project to organize, digitize and ultimately disseminate the organization’s archival holdings dating from 1984.
He also has headed programs focusing on the intersections of folk and traditional arts and health, including a military veterans folklore and storytelling initiative with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Charlie’s leadership skills, along with his expertise in folklore and ethnomusicology and years of demonstrated success in building coalitions with diverse communities, will come as a great benefit to Museum of International Folk Art,” said Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet secretary for the Department of Cultural Affairs. “He has a deep understanding of the field and will serve as a wonderful ambassador of the museum to visitors and collaborators from across New Mexico and throughout the world.”