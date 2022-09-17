Speed is the name of the game for local skateboarder Isa Ruiz.
When she practices skating, she pushes herself down a steep hill, weaving through bright orange cones to see how fast she can make it to the finish line.
Ruiz, 29, recently qualified for the women's USA Skateboard Slalom team and will be competing at the World Skate Games in Argentina in October.
Slalom skateboarding is a form of downhill racing where competitors try to get through a line of cones with the fastest time, at speeds that reach 25 to 35 mph, while knocking down the fewest.
World Skate Games takes place every two years in a different country; this is the first year slalom will be a part of the competition.
"This is a huge opportunity for the sport to get a lot of visibility," Ruiz said. "The hope is that slalom would get added to the Olympics."
If all goes as planned, slalom racing should make a debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Though Ruiz will be 35 when that that happens, and she is not sure if she will be competing, she still has hope she mayan Olympian some day.
"I'll never say never," she said.
Though the skateboarding world has mostly been a boys' club, Ruiz said she hopes to inspire women and girls to get into the sport. She said skateboarding has become more popular among young women in recent years thanks to its inclusion in the 2021 Olympics but is still male-dominated.
"There are more women that are getting involved but not as much as we'd like," Ruiz said.
Ruiz started skating when she was 9 years old after going on a family trip to San Diego.
"I got my first skateboard; we skated on the sidewalks and boardwalks, and that was kind of when I got my first taste," Ruiz said.
Soon, she started taking part in competitions with the help of her father and coach, Joe Lehm.
"We would travel every summer; they would do slalom races in Colorado, and we would take a couple other young girls and boys to compete," Ruiz said.
In 2003, Lehm had opened the Santa Fe Skate School, where he teaches skating and hosts a yearly summer camp.
"We teach all four kinds of skateboarding to students of all ages and abilities, so that means our student's age ranges from 3-years-old to 63-years-old," Lehm said.
Lehm said the four types of racing include flat or street skateboarding, transition skateboarding, longboarding and racing.
By the time Ruiz got to high school, she said she had lost interest in the sport and stopped racing for a few years.
"I think I really suffered from the pressure of starting high school and it not being cool to be a girl racing. I was discouraged, you know. Also, hanging out with my dad all the time wasn't cool," Ruiz explained.
Ruiz said she would still skate occasionally but gave up on competitions until 2018, when the father-daughter duo decided to go to the USA Skateboarding National Championships.
"We were totally unprepared," Ruiz said. "We had not done enough practicing, but that was when I started to feel really excited about it again."
In 2021, World Skate Games announced it would be adding slalom racing to the competition. Though the games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ruiz decided to see if she could qualify for a spot on the USA Skateboard Slalom Team.
"When they announced that there was some spots available, that was when I started thinking, you know, 'I think I could do this; I want to try,' " Ruiz said.
After months of training and participating in smaller races, Ruiz was able to qualify for the competition and join team USA for her first full racing season as an adult.
"I'm super proud that she's made such a commitment to do this," Lehm said. "We started skating again casually and then it just took a big leap."
"If you'd had told me when I was 10 years old, just starting to skate, that this is what I would be doing now, I think that girl would have been really excited," Ruiz added.
Before Ruiz can make it to the competition in Argentina, she and the USA Skateboard Slalom Team need to raise money to get there. La Costa Racing, a nonprofit that aims to promote slalom skateboard racing, is collecting donations on their website to get the team to the competition.