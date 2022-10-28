Families and artists trickled in and out of El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe on Friday with arms full of food, flowers, trinkets and photos in preparation for the one night a year when the souls of the dead return to the land of the living.

Each person arriving headed to an individual altar the museum had set up for honoring lost loved ones by leaving offerings — or ofrendas — of things they liked when they were alive.

Cobalt blue glass bottles sat in front of an elaborate altar dedicated to the museum’s former board chairman, Armando Tomás Romero, who died in March, not long after being diagnosed with cancer.

