David Salman, a local horticulturalist credited with revolutionizing the practice of gardening in the unique desert landscape of Northern New Mexico and beyond, died June 5.
He was 65.
Salman was known to many as an expert voice on horticulture and “water-wise” landscape design in Santa Fe and also was recognized for his capabilities an educator and business owner, friends and family members said.
“He had a true energetic connection to plants,” his wife of 41 years, Ava Salman, said in a phone interview.
Born in Massachusetts, David Salman spent his childhood first in Houston and later on his family’s ranch in tiny La Cueva, northeast of Glorieta.
Years later, he and Ava would cultivate raspberries on the
property under the name La Cueva Farm before selling the site in 2015.
In 1984, Salman — a 20-something graduate of Colorado State University, where he’d met Ava in a microbiology class — launched a local nursery called Santa Fe Greenhouses. At the time, it consisted of one greenhouse on Rufina Street.
The nursery soon became known for its creative approach to labeling and marketing perennial plants, which have a longer life span than the annual flowering plants that were popular at the time for their flashy appearance and inexpensive production.
Salman constantly sought out plant varieties from near and far that would last long and thrive in the Santa Fe area.
Through his career, he introduced several popular plants to the market including a variety of agastache or “humming bird mint” and a type of salvia called Raspberry Delight, a cold-hardy plant with sweet-smelling raspberry-colored flowers.
He traveled as far as South Africa searching for plants that could survive the cold winters in western environments around Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.
“That was a hallmark of David’s approach: He was always looking for quality material and unusual stuff that other people weren’t offering,” said Salman’s first nursery manager, Terry Neal. “Right off the bat, I thought, ‘I want to work for this guy.’ ”
Neal remembers Salman as “terrifically serious” about his work — more passionate about growing and breeding plants that benefitted local environments than selling products to customers early in his career.
Katherine O’Brien, a landscape designer who came to work for Salman in the 1990s, said even before she was his employee she knew him as a supplier of phenomenal perennials.
“David’s were by far the best,” she said. “They were the best soil, the best containers. They would survive the best, too.”
Ava Salman said David developed the concept of a western cottage garden: lush and brimming with flowers but from plants that are better suited for the soil and weather of New Mexico and the West than those found in the cottage gardens of England.
Identifying access to water-wise plants and local pollinators as something needed all over the West, the pair launched High Country Gardens in 1993 as a mail-order hub for gardeners. Its catalogue is considered a mainstay for plant-lovers and landscape designers.
The Salmans closed High Country Gardens and Santa Fe Greenhouses in 2012, and Salman remained on with High Country as the chief horticulturalist under American Meadows.
In 2013, they founded Waterwise Gardens, a wholesale business still active today in Santa Fe.
“We’re going to continue growing plants; that’s what we’ve done and that’s what we’re going to do,” Ava Salman said of the business, which is gearing up for a pollinator plant sale in August.
O’Brien and Neal both said Salman’s love for cultivating plants extended far beyond making ends meet through his business. He was a passionate educator as well, and Ava Salman said he trained gardeners for Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners.
Ava Salman said her husband was smart and a wonderful teacher but never condescending.
“Many, many, many people’s careers were created by hearing him speak,” she said.
O’Brien said David Salman’s death left a hole in the horticultural community. Not only did he bring plants, but he brought and openly shared his knowledge.
“There’s a difference between a person that just runs a business and a person that wants to constantly share his knowledge and his excitement,” O’Brien said. “He would inspire us.”
Ava Salman said David’s life was driven by a mission to promote sustainable gardening and spread know-how. It was a drive that has made tangible change in the West and beyond.
“All of us should be so lucky,” she said.
David Salman is survived by Ava, his son Aaron Salman and his father William Salman.