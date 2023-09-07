Santa Fe school board meetings don’t usually attract crowds.

But it was standing room only during two recent meetings when the board took up a contentious proposal to prohibit the Fiesta Court from visiting school campuses — a long-running tradition that had already been scaled back in 2018 to only classrooms studying New Mexico history.

Ambassadors of the Fiesta de Santa Fe, the Fiesta Court includes a costumed man portraying Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas and a woman crowned La Reina, or the queen. The fiesta they invite students to attend is a centuries-old community celebration rooted in Catholicism that marks de Vargas’ reentry into Santa Fe 12 years after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 to reclaim the city from the Native Americans.

