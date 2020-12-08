The sixth individual charged for his alleged role in connection with the destruction of the obelisk in the Plaza was arraigned Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Local gallery owner Stephen Fox, 72, was allowed to stay out of jail on an unsecured bond of $2,500 during a hearing in front of Magistrate George Anaya Jr. Tuesday morning.
Fox's next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.
Fox faces two fourth-degree felony charges of criminal damage to property over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property over $1,000. He also is charged with unlawful assembly, a petty misdemeanor.
Fox, who appeared by telephone, faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
During Indigenous Peoples Day, Native American activists and their allies used a rope and chain to pull down the 152-year-old Soldiers Monument following three days of protest at the Plaza. Erected to honor Union Civil War soldiers, activists have long decried the obelisk as a symbol of racism due to a plaque inscribed with "savage Indians" at its base.
Fox previously has told reporters he did not deny pulling the rope that ultimately destroyed the obelisk, and said he believed Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber wanted the obelisk pulled down due to previous statements surrounding the controversial monument.
Fox sent a letter addressed to Anaya, Webber and Santa Fe Police Chief Andrew Padilla seeking an "amicable" resolution to the case Nov. 25. In the letter, Fox appeared to admit to helping to pull down the obelisk.
"When one of the forty or so activists handed me the rope, I gladly accepted, having been a native American art dealer for the past 40 years," Fox wrote in the letter. "When they pulled, I pulled and that was that."
Anaya admonished Fox for the letter Tuesday, calling the communication "inappropriate."
"The court did not read that communication, and the court will not read that communication," Anaya said. "It is not the court's place to read it."
"Oh, he has been advised," Roderick T. Kennedy, Fox's defense attorney, said in response.
Fox previously said he intended to represent himself in the case.
Five other individuals are facing similar charges.
Lily Sage Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, were the first two people arraigned on Nov. 19, and were also released on unsecured bonds. Witt is listed as a Maryland resident and Schweitzer is listed as being from Philadelphia.
Local tattoo artist Dawn Furlong, was arraigned a day later and was also released on an unsecured bond.
Melissa Rose, 44 a local Native American midwife, and her daughter, Lauren Straily, 28 were arraigned on Nov. 24 and were released without bonds.
Witt, Straily, Furlong and Rose also are facing unauthorized graffiti charges.
A seventh suspect, the first to have his image circulated in connection with the obelisk's destruction, has not been identified or charged.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.