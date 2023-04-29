ALBUQUERQUE
Mylan Archuleta was painting his horse Buddy as if he were preparing for battle.
“If I was going out on the battlefield, the circle around the eye means the horse can see fear, and danger,” the 14-year-old from Ohkay Owingeh said while painting a lightning bolt down Buddy’s thigh. “If another band of Natives came out to try to kill us, he could see that it’s danger, and it’s time to fight.”
His father, Bear Archuleta, watched on proudly.
“Sometimes, I think he doesn’t pay attention,” Bear said, “but what he said is what I learned and what I hope he continues to teach his kids.”
The Archuletas were readying the family’s horses Friday for the horse parade at the 40th annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque. Two of Bear Archuleta’s three children would be riding in the parade for the first time.
The gathering — which draws upwards of 20,000 people each year for competitive Native American drumming, singing and dancing, among other events — bills itself as the largest powwow in North America. The top-placing competitors in various categories win cash prizes in the thousands of dollars.
Along with competitive singing and dancing, the powwow has also hosted the Miss Indian World pageant since 1984, the winner of which acts as a cultural ambassador for Indigenous people for the following year.
Since the days decades ago when the Gathering of Nations was held in The Pit at the University of New Mexico, it has grown into “one of the world’s most recognized festivals,” according to a letter from founder Derek Mathews, hosting more than 750 tribes, mostly from the U.S. and Canada.
Bear Archuleta remembers attending the Gathering of Nations when he was a boy, with his grandfather, Arthur Archuleta, who taught him traditional Native American powwow dancing. Now he brings his children to compete.
“I’ve been dancing since I was a baby — my grandpa taught me,” he said. “I’ve been teaching these guys [his children], all of them, since they were babies.”
At last year’s Gathering of Nations, his 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, won third place in her age group competing in the “fancy shawl” dance category.
Mylan was hoping to put up a fight this year and impress the judges in the horse parade. He was also preparing to dance in the “grass dance” category Saturday.
Bear Archuleta’s parents came from Taos Pueblo and Picuris Pueblo, and grew up learning the traditional songs and dances from both. However, he said those are different than the powwow dances.
“At home, it’s just us doing our own dances,” Bear said. “Nothing similar to these dances. A powwow is more like a celebration, whereas dances at home are prayers.”
Although Bear competed in the grass dance when he was young — at the Gathering of Nations and at other powwows — he said he never landed in the top at the gathering, where the competition can number in the hundreds. He had high hopes for Mylan, though, who has placed high competing at it and other powwows since he was younger.
The Archuletas moved back to Ohkay Owingeh, where Bear’s wife is from, from Albuquerque a few years ago, to get out of the city and live a different lifestyle. Mylan said he prefers life on the pueblo — where the family can raise horses — as opposed to living in Albuquerque with a small backyard. His dream, though, is to live on a bigger ranch with more animals and crops.
Gathering of Nations announcer James Edwards has known the Archuletas for years; he has also been the master of ceremonies for shows at the Indian Village at the New Mexico State Fair, where they perform with their horses. The way they have instilled the traditions in their children, Edwards said, is what the powwow is all about.
“Their commitment to their kids and their upbringing is admired by a lot of people,” Edwards said, adding that when he sees the Archuleta children during downtime at a powwow, they are typically sitting at the sidelines reading or studying. “They have a lot of respect in this community.”
On Saturday, Mylan was preparing to compete in the grass dance, a style of powwow dancing that originated with the northern Plains tribes. He wore his full regalia, which included a headdress and dozens of ribbon-like frills flowing down from his outfit. On his feet were bells that jingled with every step he took.
He said he was nervous, because he hadn’t competed at such a big powwow in several years.
Mylan danced in several rounds, each with dozens of other male grass dancers up to 30 years old. Each dancer stepped with rhythm and purpose across the floor of Tingley Coliseum to the pounding beat of a drum and the wailing of a singing group.
“Each time we step, it’s like we’re patting down the grass,” Mylan said later.
Judges decided Mylan was among the best — he made it into the top ten and would be called to compete in a final round later Saturday evening. For first place, he could win $2,000.
Although he beat out many other competitors with years more experience than he has, Mylan said he is rarely satisfied with his own performance.
“I think that I could always do way, way better,” he said.