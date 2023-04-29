ALBUQUERQUE

Mylan Archuleta was painting his horse Buddy as if he were preparing for battle.

“If I was going out on the battlefield, the circle around the eye means the horse can see fear, and danger,” the 14-year-old from Ohkay Owingeh said while painting a lightning bolt down Buddy’s thigh. “If another band of Natives came out to try to kill us, he could see that it’s danger, and it’s time to fight.”

