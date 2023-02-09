A bill designed to give cities and counties in New Mexico control over who supplies their energy cleared the Senate Conservation Committee on Thursday despite stiff opposition from the business community and the state's largest utility.

But Senate Bill 165 faces a tough test at its next stop: the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, who chairs the committee, said the so-called Local Choice Energy Act needs a rewrite.

