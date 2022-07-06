A local cannabis dispensary has stepped up to the plate twice for Santa Fe’s professional baseball team this summer.
The first instance created an unusual partnership between an industry that wasn’t legalized in New Mexico until April and, once announced, initiated a minor revolt from the team’s manager. The other was the company’s mission to turn the other cheek from that revolt and extend a helping hand with the team’s harsh playing conditions at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Best Daze Dispensary, co-owned and operated by Santa Fe’s Eli Goodman, became the primary sponsor for the Santa Fe Fuego in June. The Fuego are one of 16 teams in the independent Pecos League and have called Fort Marcy home since the team’s inception in 2012.
The sponsorship, which Pecos League President Andrew Dunn said is one of the first of its kind between a professional sports club and a cannabis dispensary, calls for the Best Daze logo to be worn on the team’s caps, as well as placed on banners — all of which were stolen last week and replaced at the team’s expense — to be displayed around the park on game days.
Fuego manager Bill Rogan has refused to wear the cap all season, citing his personal stance against the legalization of cannabis and its association with the team.
He also has been critical of Fort Marcy’s field. Notoriously patchy and uneven, the playing surface was called “dangerous” and “a disaster” by Rogan following a June 11 error-filled loss to Colorado Springs. The field, he said in a published report, had notable depressions where casings housing half a dozen sprinkler heads had fallen below ground level.
Rogan said those depressions could potentially lead to injuries and bad hops, not to mention problems with the irrigation system.
Sensing an opportunity to make the most of it, Goodman said Best Daze would gladly cover the cost of repairs to the park’s sprinklers. He asked the team to have the city provide an estimate for the required parts. Best Daze did the rest.
“I grew up in this town, and I’ve run around on that field a thousand times in the course of my lifetime, so the place is special and means something to me,” Goodman said. “It’s part of our community, and if we’re in a position to help, let’s do it.”
He also said he was willing to put Rogan’s remarks aside to continue fostering a healthy relationship with the team.
“The article came out in which the Fuego’s coach identified problems with the field and having concerns with having cannabis as a sponsor, and we weren’t overly offended,” Goodman said. “If anything, we saw the humor in his sort of archaic vantage point, so we let that go and we wanted to do what we could to help the team.”
City Parks and Recreation employee Darren Payne said six green irrigation valve boxes housing large sprinkler heads needed to be replaced. Each, he said, had been pushed below ground level through normal wear and tear, leaving the hard plastic shells in divot-like holes surrounded by mud and grass.
“I would say most of them were sunk two or three inches below the ground, so I can see how people might think it’s a safety issue,” Payne said. “If a player’s running all-out, you could definitely get an ankle turned or something. It’s an easy fix but wasn’t something that was in the budget to get done. I’m glad Best Daze stepped up the way they did. They paid for it, we did the work and it was done in no time.”
Financial details were not disclosed, but Fuego general manager Yvonne Encinias said it was, “well below $1,000,” to have the project completed.
She said the city informed her it was willing to install the new hardware if the team was willing to purchase the equipment.
The work was completed Wednesday afternoon. The Fuego are on the road until Friday night. Rogan couldn’t be reached for comment.
“Best Daze and the city saw a need and they came together to fix it,” Encinias said. “It’s a perfect relationship between the team, a local business and the city. It’s the way things work when we have communication and cooperation, not people yelling about things not being done. It’s everyone looking out for the community. It’s not just the Fuego that benefits; it’s Little League, it’s people attending Zozobra, it’s people just walking around the park.”