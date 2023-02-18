Alexandra Diaz, a local author who writes books for teens telling stories about immigration, is shown Feb. 10 at the Main Library. Her most recent book, Santiago's Road Home, is the story of a young man who is crossing the border for a life in the U.S. and reflects on the reality and challenges of unaccompanied teens who cross the border alone.
As the daughter of political refugees, Alexandra Diaz has always had a deep understanding of the plight of immigrants who are trying to start a new life.
"I grew up hearing stories from them on what it was like to leave their country, their family, their home and not know if they were ever going to see them again," the local Santa Fe author said during an interview.
Over the years, she has used that insight to write stories for teens and preteens about what life is like for people trying to immigrate to the U.S. and the struggles that come with it.
Diaz was born in Puerto Rico, the daughter of Cuban parents who fled Fidel Castro's regime in the 1960s. Her family moved to Illinois before she was old enough to remember, then moved back to Puerto Rico when she was 5. A few years later, her family made their final move to New Mexico.
While the stories Diaz writes don't exactly match what she or her family went through, many of the feelings and issues they faced are familiar throughout the immigrant experience and shine through in her books. And though the topic of immigration may be tough for some younger readers, Diaz said she feels it's important for kids to learn about these stories through an age-appropriate lens, as a way to build empathy or even help them feel less alone.
"This is an experience that so many kids in the U.S. have gone through, or know somebody who's gone through, whether in their family or in their community," Diaz said. "It is absolutely crucial for kids to know that they're not alone, that there are others who have had similar experiences.
"On the other side, it is likewise just as important for kids who have not experienced anything like this to realize, 'Hey, this is something that is going on in our world today,' " she added.
The author's most recent book, Santiago's Road Home, tells the story of a Mexican boy from an abusive family who runs away from home. After meeting a woman and her daughter headed to el otro lado, or the U.S., he decides to accompany them. Santiago eventually ends up in an American detention center, separated from the mother and girl, who had become like family to him.
"Even though they're not blood related to him, he does adopt them in his heart," Diaz explained.
Diaz said she was inspired to write the book by the political climate surrounding immigration during the administration of former President Donald Trump and the inhumane treatment of migrants in detention facilities.
"There was a lot of news about these detention centers, about people being taken away from their homes; being separated. There was a lot of reporting that immigrants were in facilities that were like cages, and that they were essentially being treated worse than criminals," Diaz recalled.
Diaz said she tried not to shy away from the harsh realities that immigrant children face in these facilities, from the lack of medical care to abusive guards, while still trying to keep the story age appropriate for juvenile fiction.
"Everything is unseen or heard of, but it's not described in detail, and it doesn't happen to the actual child," Diaz said about the way she addresses those topics in her books.
Now, Diaz is planning to release a new book, Farewell Cuba, Mi Isla, that's "very, very, very" loosely based on her mother's journey. The book, which will be released in September, depicts through the eyes of a young girl a time when politics and the looming threat of nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis forced families to leave their home.
Diaz was born a U.S. citizen, but she knew what it was like to leave her home and live in a new place that is completely different after moving from Puerto Rico to New Mexico as a child. She also noted that, like many immigrant children, she did not learn English until she was a little older and often struggled with certain words. Her books explore those language barriers, the worries about the people left behind, homesickness and what it means to start over in a new place that isn't always welcoming.
"I would say there's definitely always been that fish out of water sensation of not fitting in and having different experiences from my peers," Diaz said.