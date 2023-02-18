As the daughter of political refugees, Alexandra Diaz has always had a deep understanding of the plight of immigrants who are trying to start a new life.

"I grew up hearing stories from them on what it was like to leave their country, their family, their home and not know if they were ever going to see them again," the local Santa Fe author said during an interview.

Over the years, she has used that insight to write stories for teens and preteens about what life is like for people trying to immigrate to the U.S. and the struggles that come with it.