Mired in one of the worst seasons in the long and proud history of its men’s basketball program, the University of New Mexico has canceled this week's games against San Diego State, leading to speculation that the team could opt out of what's left of the 2020-21 season.
The 5-11 Lobos were scheduled to play the Aztecs on Wednesday and Friday nights in a pair of nationally televised games in Lubbock, Texas.
The San Diego Union-Tribune was the first to report the San Diego State men’s basketball team was just hours away from boarding a charter flight to Lubbock for Wednesday’s opener. The Aztecs never made that trip after the newspaper reported UNM cited a lack of available players in canceling both games.
Neither UNM nor the Mountain West Conference confirmed the report. A UNM spokeswoman said Tuesday evening that the school couldn’t make a statement until the league had done so.
“Officially a determination regarding the SDSU series has not been made,” UNM assistant sports information director Chelsea Pitvorec wrote in a text.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez did not respond to messages seeking comment.
It has been a tumultuous season for UNM's athletic department. Hamstrung by New Mexico's public health order prohibiting sports at all levels, the Lobos were forced to relocate their football team to Nevada in a desperate move that salvaged the 2020 season.
UNM then sent its men's and women's basketball teams to the Texas Panhandle in November. The Lobo women have trained in Canyon, Texas, for the past two months while the men have been a meandering roadshow since moving their base of operations prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. The Lobos trained for two weeks in Levelland, Texas, and played their first three games in Houston before stops in Idaho and Nevada, two stays in Utah, and multiple stops in Texas.
The plan was to play all designated Mountain West home games at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center, a 2,000-seat arena. New Mexico played four games there in a span of nine days beginning New Year’s Eve. Two games against San Jose State were moved to St. George, Utah.
UNM paid $1,500 in rent for each game in Lubbock and used the facility for practice whenever it was available, which wasn’t as often as Lobos head coach Paul Weir would have liked. During the team’s two-game series against Utah State on Jan. 6 and 8, he lamented the Lobos had to use an unheated high school gym in Lubbock to practice that week and were often forced to move around at the last minute to get any kind of work done.
The team would use the lobby of its hotel for film study and meetings, sometimes venturing back to Levelland to get practice time at South Plains College. Similarly, it was UNM’s responsibility as the host school to help facilitate practice times and locations for visiting teams.
The Lobos played twice against Nevada and two more times against Utah State, losing each game by double digits. At 1-11 in conference play, the last-place team is on pace for its worst season since the 1961-62 season that saw the Lobos finish with just six wins in the final season before legendary coach Bob King took over the program.
Weir has spoken repeatedly about the mental well-being of his players. He has said players are required to quarantine in their rooms during downtime and subject themselves to COVID-19 tests three times a week.
Nuñez spoke candidly about the team’s long-term situation in early January, observing he hadn’t ruled out the possibility of having either his men’s or women’s basketball teams opt out for the remainder of the season. He did stress that any such decision would be left up to the players and coaches, not the administration.
“Ultimately the players are the ones who dictate how we move forward,” Nuñez said prior to the Lobos’ game against Utah State on Jan. 8.
He said he had an extended conversation with the men’s and women’s teams, telling them that if they planned to move forward it would look and feel much like their time in Texas Panhandle did. In other words, the Lobos would be living out of a suitcase, sleeping in hotel beds and not playing anywhere close to The Pit.
“It might happen with one of our sports,” Nuñez said of the possibility of a season ending prematurely. “It might be basketball. It might be swimming. It might be baseball. It might be one of them, but we’re going to move forward like it’s not going to happen.”
The swimming team did eventually opt out in mid-January, the first UNM team to do so.
At least three men’s basketball players already have left or transferred, including two of the three seniors on this year’s roster. Zane Martin cited personal health reasons for transferring to Towson just before the season began, while senior guard Keith McGee officially opted out Jan. 13. Last week it was announced that freshman Nolan Dorsey had left the team with the intention of transferring elsewhere.
Freshman guard Isaiah Marin skipped the Lobos’ road trip to Fresno State last weekend for undisclosed reasons, a trip that saw junior forward Rod Brown go down with a leg injury that Weir said would keep him out of action for both games against San Diego State.
Toss in players like center Assane Ndiaye and guard Daniel Headdings — the former having had no playing time this season, the latter having seen action in four games for a total of six minutes — and what’s left is just eight able-bodied scholarship players. That could be the fewest UNM has had since the "Lobogate" team of 1979-80, which lost much of its roster in a recruiting scandal and played much of the season with walk-ons and football players.
