Rocky Long is coming home.
University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales said Monday he has hired Long, who led the Lobos for 10 years as its head coach, as his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Long, who recently retired from San Diego State and was looking at defensive coordinator positions around the country, decided to come back to Albuquerque, where he served as coach from 1998 to 2008.
He left the Lobos after the '08 season and joined San Diego State as an assistant. Long was a star football player at UNM in the 1970s.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.