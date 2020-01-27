New Mexico Bowl Football

San Diego State coach Rocky Long is seen during warmups before the start of the New Mexico Bowl against Central Michigan on Dec. 21 in Albuquerque.

 Associated Press file photo

Rocky Long is coming home.

University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales said Monday he has hired Long, who led the Lobos for 10 years as its head coach, as his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Long, who recently retired from San Diego State and was looking at defensive coordinator positions around the country, decided to come back to Albuquerque, where he served as coach from 1998 to 2008. 

He left the Lobos after the '08 season and joined San Diego State as an assistant. Long was a star football player at UNM in the 1970s.

