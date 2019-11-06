Lobos’ football game against Air Force postponed

ALBUQUERQUE — The death of a University of New Mexico football player has prompted the Mountain West Conference to postpone this weekend’s game between the Lobos and visiting Air Force.
Originally scheduled for Saturday at noon in Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, the game has been pushed back two weeks to Nov. 23. Broadcast information and other details about the game will be released at a later date.
The decision comes in the wake of the death of UNM defensive lineman Nahje Flowers, a junior who was found dead earlier this week. No details about his death, including the time and location, have been released.
Mountain West officials consulted with UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez and administrators from the Air Force Academy before making the determination. Both teams had a regularly scheduled bye on Nov. 23, making the choice to reschedule that much easier.
“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said. “Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time.”
A spokesman for the UNM football team said Lobos head coach Bob Davie would have no comment on the matter until at least Friday. Davie canceled all team activities Tuesday but had the Lobos back out at practice on Wednesday morning.
Workouts are typically open to the media and the general public, but Wednesday’s practice was off limits. Thursday’s workout is also closed. Davie isn’t expected to speak publicly until Friday’s workout, at the earliest.
Flowers, 21, had appeared in just five of the team’s nine games this season while battling injuries. A 6-foot-3, 278-pound junior out of Los Angeles, he was a starter at defensive end and had three tackles in the Lobos’ most recent outing at Nevada last weekend.
This is the first time UNM has had a football game postponed since 2001. The Lobos had their Sept. 15 game against New Mexico State that season pushed back until Nov. 24, 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Saturday night’s men’s basketball game between UNM and Cal State Northridge in The Pit will go on as scheduled.
