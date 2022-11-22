A state police officer at the scene where 19-year-old Brandon Travis was shot and killed on UNM’s campus Saturday after allegedly luring New Mexico State basketball Mike Peake to a dorm and shooting him in the leg. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez announced Tuesday the basketball series between the schools has been cancelled.
ALBUQUERQUE — The Rio Grande Rivalry is taking a hiatus.
The University of New Mexico announced Tuesday it would not make up the postponed men's basketball game against archrival New Mexico State and will not play the return game in Las Cruces following a Saturday morning shooting that left a UNM student dead and an Aggie basketball player wounded.
In a news conference Tuesday, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez said the Lobos would forego the nearly $500,000 in expected revenue the Albuquerque game would bring. The school was anticipating a near-sellout, which would have made it the largest crowd for a game in The Pit in seven years.
The Lobos were scheduled to play at NMSU’s Pan American Center less than two weeks from now.
“We have decided to not move forward with the game on December 3, and we have decided that we are going to cancel the game that was previously scheduled for this past Saturday,” Nuñez said. “The decision for our part, while we would love to have our basketball teams competing, the Lobos and the Aggies, we felt at this time, that there needed to be a pause.”
NMSU has called a Wednesday news conference to discuss the events surrounding last weekend’s fatal shooting as well as the cancelation of both highly anticipated basketball games. The school said this week it would begin checking players’ luggage before road trips, a decision stemming from last weekend’s shooting.
“Whatever they do is what they do,” Nuñez said. “I could tell you that I have the utmost confidence in our coaches, in our student-athletes. They understand what our expectations are here. Look, I’m not going to sit here and say that none of our student-athletes have weapons. I don’t know that for certain.”
UNM student Brandon Travis was killed outside a dorm complex in the shooting, and Aggie Mike Peake was wounded in the leg after what police described as a "setup" in order to exact revenge after a fight at the Lobos-Aggies football game earlier this fall. Peake said he was lured to UNM’s campus by a female student who, according to a police affidavit, had worked with Travis and at least two other male students to assault him.
Two UNM students face felony charges in connection with the incident. Peake has not been arrested or charged. He did tell authorities he brought a gun with him and used it to fire at Travis.
UNM has been exploring the idea of using metal detectors at all entrances to The Pit, something the Albuquerque Isotopes already do. Nuñez said the school decided not to do it for the Aggie game because they hadn’t secured enough machines to cover all the doors.
“But you’re going to see that as we move along,” Nuñez said. “We feel it’s something that, yes, it might add a little bit — a second or two — to getting into the event, but it’s the right thing to do right now.”
Nuñez said the trouble between the schools began brewing in October when the Lobo football team traveled to Las Cruces for a game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. A video circulating on social media showed a brawl in the stands that reportedly involved Peake exchanging punches with several others.
Nuñez said that night was an example of how the rivalry’s intensity has gotten out of hand.
“We had things thrown at our players, we had stuff stolen from our benches,” Nuñez said. “There were several incidences that occurred down there that were not to the level that we expected — and, yes, we did communicate this to NMSU. They are aware of this. Luckily, nobody was hurt.”
Nuñez said the hiatus only is for men’s basketball. Officials from both schools agreed the Lobos-Aggies women's basketball game in Albuquerque on Dec. 11 would go on as scheduled. The same is true for all other sports.
“We want to have a healthy competition with NMSU,” Nuñez said. “That is something we strive for; I know they strive for the same. So, for us, as we go forward with this decision, my number one importance will always be our student-athletes and their safety.”
It was not immediately clear if the schools will schedule games against other teams to make up for the lost games. UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino is trying to find schools that would be interested in playing at least one game in The Pit and perhaps another at a neutral site.