A state police officer at the scene where 19-year-old Brandon Travis was shot and killed on UNM’s campus Saturday after allegedly luring New Mexico State basketball Mike Peake to a dorm and shooting him in the leg. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez announced Tuesday the basketball series between the schools has been cancelled.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — The Rio Grande Rivalry is taking a hiatus.

The University of New Mexico announced Tuesday it would not make up the postponed men's basketball game against archrival New Mexico State and will not play the return game in Las Cruces following a Saturday morning shooting that left a UNM student dead and an Aggie basketball player wounded.

In a news conference Tuesday, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez said the Lobos would forego the nearly $500,000 in expected revenue the Albuquerque game would bring. The school was anticipating a near-sellout, which would have made it the largest crowd for a game in The Pit in seven years.

