ALBUQUERQUE — In the pantheon of college football stadiums, there are few better than the Rose Bowl and the Big House.
The University of New Mexico will visit both in the span of just 14 days in 2025.
UNM announced Wednesday it has added Michigan to its nonconference schedule four years from now. The Lobos will open their 2025 season at Michigan Stadium, an Aug. 30 road date that will be the first meeting between UNM and the Wolverines.
New Mexico will hold its home opener a week later against Idaho State, then head to Pasadena, Calif., and a Sept. 13, 2025, date with UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
In financial terms, it’s a huge payday for UNM. The school gets guaranteed payouts totaling $3 million for the two games. The football team’s average annual budget is approximately $10 million.
Michigan will pay UNM $1.8 million over three installments, the first coming no later than March 31, 2022, when Michigan agrees to transfer $300,000 to UNM. A second payment of $500,000 comes two years later with the final $1 million given to UNM no later than March 31, 2026.
The game contract for UCLA is for $1.2 million.
Seven-figure game guarantees to play on the road against Power Five opponents has been a trend for UNM in the past few years. The truncated 2020 season snapped a streak of playing at least one game against a team from a major conference, a streak that dated to the 2000 season.
The Lobos were originally scheduled to play at USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last fall before the coronavirus pandemic forced UNM to play a seven-game season against Mountain West Conference opponents.
Upcoming dates against Power Five schools include trips to Texas A&M (2021, 2023 and 2027), LSU (2022), Auburn (2024), Oklahoma (2026) and Oregon State (2027).
With a seating capacity of 107,601, Michigan Stadium will be the largest venue the Lobos have ever played in and could draw the largest crowd in UNM football history. The Lobos played before 100,990 fans during a 45-0 road loss at Texas in 2012 and 99,051 in a 2017 loss at Texas A&M.
