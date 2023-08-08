Correction appended.

A lobbyist who has represented various Northern New Mexico governmental entities has been arrested on a charge of battery on a household member — a crime he is alleged to have committed while awaiting sentencing in 2022 DWI case to which he pleaded guilty.

Eric Martinez, 39, is accused of punching his infant son’s mother, Verleda Burge, in the face while she held the child in her arms. Burge told police who met her at an Albuquerque elementary school July 31 she was “terrified” of Martinez, who, she claimed “manipulates and controls her life,” according to a criminal complaint in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

