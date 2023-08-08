Correction appended.
A lobbyist who has represented various Northern New Mexico governmental entities has been arrested on a charge of battery on a household member — a crime he is alleged to have committed while awaiting sentencing in 2022 DWI case to which he pleaded guilty.
Eric Martinez, 39, is accused of punching his infant son’s mother, Verleda Burge, in the face while she held the child in her arms. Burge told police who met her at an Albuquerque elementary school July 31 she was “terrified” of Martinez, who, she claimed “manipulates and controls her life,” according to a criminal complaint in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.
Martinez also called police in connection with the incident, stating Burge had choked him and taken their son, according to the complaint.
When an officer went to the couple’s Albuquerque home, Martinez said Burge had been upset with him for coming home late and “started to choke [him] out,” the complaint says. A reporting officer “did not see any marks” on Martinez’s neck, but the woman did have injuries consistent with her statements.
Martinez said Tuesday the allegations are false.
“She made a claim that I hit her, and I didn’t know the story until I read the report [Monday] from my lawyer,” he said.
Burge was charged with battery on a household member in March after she and Martinez got into “family dispute” at an Albuquerque hotel, according to a criminal complaint. Martinez told police she slapped him repeatedly. The charge was dismissed by prosecutors in April.
Burge did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment late Tuesday.
Court records show Martinez was awaiting sentencing at the time of the most recent charge in July, having pleaded guilty in mid-July to DWI in connection with a 2022 incident in which a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported she’d pulled Martinez over after seeing his silver Mercedes sedan emerge from a parking lot and cut across three lanes of traffic.
Martinez’s speech was slow and slurred and he smelled of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint, which added he refused to submit a breath sample and was arrested on charges of aggravated DWI, making an unsafe lane change and having no registration or insurance.
Martinez’s voicemail was full Tuesday. He didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment. His attorney did not return calls seeking comment.
Rio Arriba County, the South Central Colfax County Special Hospital District and village of Cimarron are among the entities who have hired Martinez to represent their legislative interests.
Martinez pleaded guilty in July to what court records describe as a “DWI 2nd,” according to an agreement with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, though it was actually his third DWI conviction.
DWI cases often contain a number — 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc. — to indicate the number of offenses a person has been convicted of because penalties for the charge increase as the number of convictions grow.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Josh Boone said in a phone interview Tuesday the office agreed to list the charge as a “DWI 2nd” to secure a conviction in the case, noting Martinez had been convicted of a third DWI he would have faced the same penalty, which is up to 364 days in jail.
Martinez — who court records show as having had addresses in Albuquerque and Española — was convicted of his first DWI in Bernalillo Metropolitan Court in 2004 and failed to pay fines and attend DWI school in the case.
He pleaded guilty to another DWI in 2013 in a case in which a Tesuque Pueblo police officer reported he’d arrested Martinez after seeing him driving without his license plate lamp illuminated on U.S. 84/285.
Martinez’s alcohol level was 0.17, more than twice the 0.08 threshold for presumed drunken driving, according to a criminal complaint.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced him to 364 days in the case but suspended all but 12 days, which she ordered him to serve on electronic monitoring.
Martinez was charged with DWI again in 2019, court records show. The Rio Grande Sun reported at the time police found him passed out behind the wheel of his black Mercedes, which was parked in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell in Española.
A subsequent story in The New Mexican reported then-First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna asked the DA’s Office in Farmington to handle the case because Martinez had contributed $600 to his campaign in 2016.
The case made it to trial, but Rio Arriba County Magistrate Judge Joseph Madrid dismissed it on the first day based on an oral motion made by Martinez defense attorney Tom Clark, according to online court records.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien said his prosecutor on the case told him it was “one of the most bizarre things he’d seen to date,” because the dismissal was based on Clark’s argument an officer’s testimony he’d been dispatched to the Taco Bell was “hearsay,” which O’Brien noted “most of the time does not draw an objection from the defense,” and “is not something that would normally cause a dismissal.”
Court records show Martinez was charged with aggravated battery on a household member in two incidents three months apart in 2009; with aggravated stalking in 2011; and with violating a domestic violence restraining order in 2012. Those cases were dismissed by prosecutors.
An administrator for the village of Cimarron confirmed Tuesday the small town in northeast New Mexico paid Martinez $15,000 this year to represent the village’s interests during the recent legislative session.
Cimarron Mayor Matthew Gonzales said Tuesday he hired Martinez hoping the lobbyist could help the village get some of the $28 million the village needs for a new dam.
Gonzales said those funds weren’t acquired, but Martinez did help the village get $100,000 in funding to shore up its aging wastewater infrastructure system.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported a Tesuque Pueblo officer pulled lobbyist Eric Martinez over for not having his headlights on in a traffic stop that lead to Martinez being arrested on a DWI charge. The officer's report said Martinez didn't have his license plate lamp illuminated.