A lobbyist has asked a district judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against her by former state Rep. Carl Trujillo.
Laura Bonar’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss in Second Judicial District Court last week, calling Trujillo’s lawsuit “retaliatory and speech-suppressing.” The motion also requested the judge order Trujillo to pay for Bonar’s attorney fees and costs.
Trujillo filed a defamation and civil conspiracy lawsuit in February against Bonar, who accused him of sexual harassment before last year’s primary election, when she worked as a lobbyist and he was a legislator.
Trujillo, who represented House District 46 from 2013-18 before being defeated by Andrea Romero in a hotly contested Democratic primary, has claimed the allegations, which he continues to deny, were aimed at removing him from office.
“Mr. Trujillo’s lawsuit is an act of petty vengeance, and an effort by an aggrieved politician to silence his critics and chill future petitioning activity,” said the motion, written by Bonar’s attorney, Levi Monagle .
In their request to be reimbursed for attorney fees, Bonar’s attorneys cited a New Mexico law designed to shield people from retaliatory litigation aimed at intimidating or silencing critics, known as SLAPP suits, which stands for “strategic lawsuit against public participation.”
The motion, which requests a hearing and ruling on the matter within 90 days, also says Trujillo failed to demonstrate “actual malice” by Bonar.
“He is bringing claims which require a high degree of specificity in pleading, and he has not provided it,” it says.
The former lawmaker is seeking compensatory and punitive damages stemming from the publication and dissemination of what his lawsuit calls “disparaging and defamatory statements” by the defendants.
Yet Trujillo said in a written statement that he was considering withdrawing the lawsuit after he received “implicit and explicit threats in response, instead of normal legal responses and procedures.”
“My main goal with the defamation lawsuit was to receive public apologies from the defendants for interfering in a public election and for what their lies did to me and my family,” Trujillo said. “When the threats continued, I realized that I was exposing myself and my family to further financial and emotional damage, all for an apology and justice that I will likely never receive.”
Last May, about a month before the primary election, Bonar accused Trujillo of propositioning her, touching her inappropriately and offering a sort of quid pro quo for sex as she lobbied for legislation on behalf of Animal Protection Voters in 2014. She wrote an open letter to Trujillo that she shared with multiple news organizations and posted online.
Trujillo then lost the primary to Romero, who now represents his House district.
In addition to Bonar, Trujillo’s lawsuit also names as defendants Animal Protection Voters, Animal Protection of New Mexico and employees Jessica Johnson and Elisabeth Jennings.
“While I thought that I could hold those involved with interfering in a public election and lying about me accountable in the civil legal system,” Trujillo said in his statement, “sadly, given my experiences to date, and given the threats that I have received so far, I have come to realize that the legal process is likely not the right way.”
Last July, the Legislative Ethics Subcommittee dismissed three of the five charges of sexual harassment against Trujillo. In November, the committee dismissed the remaining two charges against Trujillo after Bonar refused to submit to questioning by his attorneys.
“Ms. Bonar refused to cooperate with the Legislative Ethics process, never filed a statement under oath as required by the policy, refused to be deposed and refused to give any discovery,” Trujillo said. “I have repeated all of this so often, and yet none of the actual facts have, of course, been of the slightest interest to members of the press, which is a tragedy for the #MeToo movement, all of the women who have legitimate complaints.”