A lobbyist called for the resignation Tuesday of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, alleging the Albuquerque Democrat groped her in 2015 and then, after she confronted him about it, stalled a high-profile voting rights bill she was advocating for during the 30-day legislative session that ended last week.
"Through this open letter, I am calling for your resignation from the Senate," Marianna Anaya wrote in a four-page letter distributed by her attorney, Levi Monagle.
"However, I do not believe you are self-reflective enough to take responsibility for your actions and step down. Therefore, I will also be filing a formal Anti-Harassment complaint and asking your colleagues to expel you," Anaya wrote.
Anaya alleges the incident occurred at a reception at the Drury Plaza Hotel when she was a young staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, now governor of New Mexico.
"You and I stood at a cocktail table next to each other and you slid your hand across my side and disgustingly groped and pinched my buttocks," she wrote.
Monagle represented another lobbyist who accused former state Rep. Carl Trujillo of sexual harassment in 2018 and called for his resignation.
In a telephone interview, Ivey-Soto expressed shock about the allegations in Anaya's letter.
"What? What?" he asked. "Oh my God."
Ivey-Soto later said he and Anaya had a wide-ranging conversation about a number of topics during this year's session, including her telling him she had a recollection of being at an event in Santa Fe where he had reached over and grabbed her buttocks.
"I was in shock when she said that to me because that is not the kind of behavior that I would engage in ... certainly not with somebody that I don't know, not if it's unsolicited," he said.
Ivey-Soto said he apologized to Anaya "that she had that sense about" him. He said he wasn't angry but horrified and that what came to mind was an incident on the East Coast in which a white woman accused a Black youth of grabbing her buttocks and discovering later after watching a video of the incident that the boy's backpack had brushed up against the woman.
"I'm not discounting her memory of the situation," he said. "I don't know what happened. I don't know what the movement was. But I did not reach down and grab her buttocks. I did not reach over and grab any part of her. But I'm not discounting that she has a recollection of that, and that's why I said I was horrified."
Ivey-Soto said he assured Anaya he would never behave that way.
"Her response was, 'Well, in other interactions that I've had with you, it doesn't seem like you,' " he said. "In fact, we both recalled that a year or two later, she and I were at an event and that after the event was over, I walked her back to her place and it was nighttime."
While he escorted her back to her place, the two had a "great conversation" that included Anaya telling Ivey-Soto he was a "perfect gentleman," he said.
Ivey-Soto denied holding up the proposed New Mexico Voting Rights Act in retaliation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Here we go again, I would guess Ivey-Soto has become too moderate, and the Santa Fe Ring left wing coalition wants him gone from the legislature. Same MO as with Carl, and same lawyer involved. I wonder what Egolf and Wirth know about this.....
[thumbup]
You would guess.
You wonder.
You don't know.
Why not wait, rather than using negative speculation from your own preconceptions?
Emily, you weren't here when they took down Carl, were you? This is all too familiar to all of us who have seen it all before.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.