A Llano man was arrested Monday on charges related to two Taos County shootings earlier this month, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police Friday.

William Guinn, 32, is being charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release. 

On Aug. 8 a shooting broke out in Peñasco when Guinn is said to have driven up beside another vehicle and flashed a gun at the driver, according to the release. The other man, who was not identified by police, told officers he then pulled out his own gun and started firing out of fear. 

