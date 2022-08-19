A Llano man was arrested Monday on charges related to two Taos County shootings earlier this month, according to a news release issued Friday by New Mexico State Police.

William Guinn, 32, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release. 

The alleged shooting broke out Aug. 8 in Peñasco when Guinn is accused of driving beside another vehicle and flashing a gun at the driver, according to the release. The other man, who was not identified by police, told officers he then pulled out his own gun and started firing out of fear. 

