Located on what was once the Camino Real, the "royal road" that stretched between Mexico City and Santa Fe, El Rancho de las Golondrinas — the Ranch of the Swallows — served for centuries as a rest stop for traveling merchants.
Now it’s a living history museum and the site of “archaeological investigations, as well as some recent historical research about how important this part of the greater Santa Fe area is,” said Mike Taylor, a member of Las Golondrinas’ board.
The historic ranch near La Cienega, southwest of Santa Fe, is preparing to celebrate 50 years as a living history museum in 2022. As an early kickoff to the celebrations, it will host an online and in-person archaeological symposium Friday and Saturday featuring historians and researchers dedicated to the history, heritage and culture of New Mexico.
State Historian Rob Martinez will present "La Ciénega: Pueblo y Paraje," and independent researcher Stephen Post will present "An Archaeological Perspective on 8,000 Years of Continuity and Change within the Southern Santa Fe Corridor."
Other presenters include Eric Blinman, director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies; former State Historian Hilario Romero; and Heather Trigg, a research scientist in the Andrew Fiske Center for Archaeological Research at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Field visits to archaeological sites and historic buildings on the museum property also are scheduled for those who attend in person.
In 1932, Leonora Curtin and her mother purchased the 200-acre ranch in the farming valley of La Cienega. Curtin and her husband, Yrjö Alfred Paloheimo, later renovated the grounds and buildings to create a living history museum, which they opened to the public in 1972.
The ranch museum teaches visitors historical methods of baking, weaving, hide tanning, milling, blacksmithing and farming. It hosts between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors each year, about half of them schoolchildren, during its May-to-October season.
“It’s a place where kids can learn about the history and culture of the greater La Cienega area in Northern New Mexico,” said Taylor, 70, who worked as a laborer and tour guide at Las Golondrinas as a young man.
“In fact, there’s grandparents now that are going there with their grandkids [who] remember when they went there as schoolchildren back in the ’70s,” he said.
The ranch is preparing to be put on the National Register of Historic Places. Its acequia system, which has been in operation for hundreds of years, is already on the register.
The symposium will include a panel of representatives from the community who will help steer the museum’s offerings in the future, “to let the inhabitants know of the importance of the history of the area, and to let them tell us about the importance of the history of the area,” Taylor said.
