Santa Fe’s 2021 Pride festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with karaoke at the Santa Fe Railyard followed by a screening of Rocketman, a film based on the life and music of Elton John.
“We’re thrilled we can do a live event and have some fun,” said Kevin Bowen of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, which is organizing the event.
Pride festivities have occurred annually in Santa Fe for more than 30 years. June is designated as Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City and the first Pride march held the following year in New York.
“There are many reasons that Pride is still significant for the LGBTQ communities,” said Adrien Lawyer, executive director and co-founder of the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico. “We know that visibility, education and personalization are still vital to the struggle for safety and access.”
Last year’s celebrations were tempered by the coronavirus pandemic, with all festivities moving online. This year, Pride will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. The Pride Drive Parade and Pride on the Plaza will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
There will be remarks from Mayor Alan Webber and representatives from the LGBTQ community. “Then music and dancing,” Bowen said.
A free youth Pride event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library downtown.
While health and safety protocols remain in place, there will be music and nightlife throughout the weekend.
Following the downtown parade, Cowgirl BBQ will throw an After Pride Party from 4 to 7 p.m. with DJ Oona Bender.
DJ BadCat will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Meow Wolf for the organization’s third official Pride Night. The Meow Wolf event is not affiliated with the Human Rights Alliance.
“I’ve been honored that they have asked me to perform in Pride festivities for the past few years,” said Jennifer Castro, aka DJ BadCat, who performed on the Plaza for 2019's Pride festivities.
This year’s show will include performances by Saints Ball, a drag troupe based in Albuquerque.
“Instead of having a big drag show onstage, [we'll] have folks [including DJs] doing little performances across the exhibit,” said Susan Garbett, Meow Wolf's general manager.
The Meow Wolf event is sold out. Tickets correspond to particular time slots to reduce crowding and encourage social distancing.
“Meow Wolf usually [has] a big blowout Pride event every year,” said Garbett. “We're scaling back a bit this year.”
Meow Wolf is doing an art raffle online to raise funds for the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.
“Pride is about celebration,” said Garbett, “but it’s also about awareness and supporting the community.”
