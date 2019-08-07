It’s official: City Manager Erik Litzenberg is leaving the administration of Mayor Alan Webber to become Santa Fe County’s new fire chief, a position Litzenberg said he was considering when he announced he was stepping down only eight days ago.
“Erik’s passion for and proven leadership in the field of firefighting and emergency medical services is a welcome asset to the county,” County Manager Katherine Miller said Wednesday in a statement. “We feel lucky to have him join our team in this capacity.”
Litzenberg, 47, is expected to start his new job Sept. 16. He will be paid $113,635 a year — considerably less than the $170,000 he earned as city manager but more than current fire Chief David Sperling, who made a little over $105,000 a year. Sperling is scheduled to retire later this month after 12 years with the county.
Litzenberg, who grew up in Santa Fe and began his fire service career here in 1994, has said that firefighting and emergency medical services are his passion, a point he reiterated in a statement issued by the county.
“I began my career in that field and wish to finish my career there,” Litzenberg said. “The county’s combination Fire Department presents unique opportunities and challenges to serve our diverse community, and I look forward to working with both our career and volunteer staff.”
Litzenberg will take the helm of the county fire department after the retirement of not only Sperling but Assistant Fire Chief Steve Moya, who retired earlier this summer. Moya oversaw the fire department’s Administration Division.
Bobby Montoya, assistant fire chief for operations, will become interim fire chief Aug. 19.
“After Litzenberg assumes the role of chief, he will begin the recruitment process for filling open management positions with the county fire department,” county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in a news release.
